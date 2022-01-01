Affordable Housing, Mobile Homes, Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Housing Research–Gov, Univ, Nonprofit Data & Studies
Scholastica "Gay" Cororaton, CBE, National Association of Realtor on safety and value of Modern Manufactured Homes vs. Trailers and Mobile Homes.
9 million mobile/manufactured homes are home for 22 million in U.S. Appreciation, impact on housing values, tornado, monthly manufactured home production data.
Most men appear never to have considered what a house is, and are actually though needlessly poor all their lives because they think they must have such a one as their neighbors have.”POINCIANA, FL, USA , January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The affordable housing crisis has been one of the top headlines for 2021. Experts project the U.S. housing crisis to continue. The National Association of Realtor’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, Ph.D., has said that the only solution to soaring housing costs is for builders to get really busy. But conventional housing builders are unable to keep up with demands, especially with labor and supply chain issues. One possible solution for this affordable housing crisis that has been advanced by the Washington Post, the Urban Institute, and by other sources is the modern manufactured home. However, several common concerns exist from housing seekers, industry professionals, mainstream media, universities, and other researchers. While some 9 million mobile homes and HUD Code manufactured homes are home to about 22 million Americans, it is perhaps the most misunderstood type of affordable housing. Outdated and pejorative terms like ‘trailer house’ or ‘trailer park’ are common. Yet decades of third party-researched evidence defy the stigmas.
— Henry David Thoreau
To address the need for hard evidence, Mobile and Manufactured Home Living News (MHLivingNews.com) has established the most complete known single resource of downloadable research conducted primarily by sources outside of the manufactured housing industry.
Research-Data-Stats – Media & Investigator Resources – Mobile Homes, Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Housing Research – HUD, Univ-Studies, CFPB, Nonprofits, GAO, NFPA – Exec Summary, Definitions, Facts, Trends, More
https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/research-data-stats-media-investigator-resources-mobile-homes-manufactured-homes-manufactured-housing-research-hud-univ-studies-cfpb-nonprofits-gao-nfpa-exec-summary-definiti/
This MHLivingNews research, trends, and data resource center provides a one-stop-shop for media, authentic information-hungry consumers, academics, public officials, advocates, researchers, students, investors, and others.
Among the features:
• Numerous government research studies.
• Congressional testimony on subjects like the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA) and the little-known “enhanced preemption” provision of the law that can be used to overcome discriminatory zoning challenges.
• Well documented university and nonprofit research, such as the ground-breaking study performed by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) on manufactured housing affordability, safety, and value.
• Monthly new manufactured home production facts, trends, federally-generated national-regional pricing, the proper definitions, terminology and illustrations.
• Unique and expert insights on affordable housing and manufactured home industry controversies, articles, and properly-documented research studies by governmental, nonprofit, and university-level research are found via the link above.
The publishers of MHLivingNews.com and our ManufacturedHomeProNews.com (MHProNews.com) sister-site have been cited by mainstream media, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform, in university research, and more.
Additionally, MHLivingNews publishes regular reports that pull back the veil on common manufactured housing controversies. Unscripted video interviews with manufactured home owners, industry professionals, public officials, and others are also among the information available to the public at no cost. ##
L. A. "Tony" Kovach
MHProNews.com/MHLivingNews.com
+1 832-689-1729
tony@mhpronews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn