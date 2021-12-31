Shari Mattingly Bevan to Teach Women & Wealth class in the OLLI Program at Furman University, March 2022

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shari Mattingly Bevan will be participating in a series of courses taught under the OLLI program at Furman University. Shari's course, Women & Wealth is intended to educate, elevate, and empower women in all facets of wealth matters, including investments, retirement planning, estate planning, tax matters, long-term care, and risk management.

Furman University offers an outstanding academic experience. Furman University is regarded for its beauty, as well as its rigorous curriculum, which leads to a successful profession and a meaningful life. Furman University stands out as being a cut above, which was proven when they topped the national average in Gallup's "Big Six" college experiences survey.

Members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Program (“OLLI”) are offered courses during the academic year, and they can take advantage of special programs that include social events, discussion groups, special interest groups, travel, and service opportunities. OLLI was founded by Dr. Sarah Fletcher in 1993. Originally named Furman University Learning in Retirement (FULIR), Dr. Fletcher established the program as a way to offer those of retirement status opportunities to be involved in enriching activities. The first term began with 7 courses and 62 members, and now has over 120 courses, 40 extra trips, and events each of the 3 terms. Current OLLI enrollment has increased every year since then, reaching over 2600 students in 2018-19.

The March 2022 series features educational interests on the Furman campus. As a sterling example Shari Bevan will be teaching on Women & Wealth in retirement. The lesson will focus on educating her audience about all areas of comprehensive wealth planning. From those who may need help beginning to navigate the complexities of investing, to those who may be more seasoned investors wanting advice on retirement planning and other tax matters. Another area of critical concern is that of long-term care, one in which Shari is deeply knowledgeable. Shari will also offer valuable strategies to assist those looking to mitigate risk while securing their financial futures.

About Shari Mattingly Bevan

Shari Mattingly Bevan is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). She has practiced law since 2000, with a focus on trust and estate planning. Shari is also a successful and well-respected comprehensive Wealth Advisor. Shari earned a BA in criminal justice at California State University Fullerton. She received her Juris Doctorate, with an emphasis in taxation in 1998. Ms. Mattingly Bevan earned her CLU in 2015 and her ChFC in 2016.

Shari focuses on estate and tax planning but has extensive legal experience in trust and estate administration, as well as litigation in these matters. Ms. Bevan has helped over 500 clients and she has a reputation of extending great client service. Her outstanding level of care and attention to detail throughout the firm ensures excellent service to all clients.

Shari was born in Arizona before relocating to Southern California where she began her career. After establishing in Orange County, California, Shari decided to move to South Carolina where she currently resides as a very well-respected member of her community. Along with her impeccable work as an estate and tax planning attorney, Shari is incredibly philanthropic and generously supports numerous charities, including but not limited to Greenville County Animal Care (GCAC), Meals on Wheels, 107.9 The Light, Samaritan’s Purse, The Refuge House of Prayer, FOTET.org and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

Shari is proud to have the opportunity to share her financial planning knowledge and vast experience with other women. Shari's goal in teaching the Women & Wealth course is to empower other women to take their financial well-being into their own hands and to feel fulfilled by doing so.

An interview with Shari was recently featured in Inspirery. For more information, please visit www.bevanwealthandtaxstrategies.com or www.sharimattinglybevan.com