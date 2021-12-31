Eject USB Flash Drive With Single Click
Nexcopy releases a free utility to easily eject USB flash drives from Windows with a single mouse click, or from command line.LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced flash memory solutions, releases a free utility to easily eject USB flash drives from Windows with a single click, or eject USB flash drives from the command line from within Microsoft Windows.
Microsoft is a leading partner with the USB Implementers Forum, the regulator agency which oversees the USB specification, to spread the popularity of USB technology, the plug-and-play connection for mass storage devices (flash drives and hard drives) and human interface devices (HID).
USB is the number one method users connect storage devices to the Windows operating system; however, Microsoft does not provide a quick and easy method to disconnect these storage devices from Windows.
Nexcopy Incorporated, a world leader in USB flash drive duplicator systems and other memory storage systems released a free utility to quickly and easily eject USB flash drives from any Windows operating system.
The free tool does not require installation, does not require Admin rights to run, and is free to use and re-distribute to an unlimited number of computers. The free utility is called USB Eject Button.
The USB Eject Button may also be used to eject USB flash drives from the command line from within Windows.
"Microsoft provides a software tool called DiskPart to deal with and control storage devices," comments Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy, "however, the DiskPart tool is not user friendly and too advanced for the common computer user. Nexcopy wanted to solve this simple, yet common problem of quickly and easily ejecting USB flash drives from Windows. We accomplished our goal with the free USB Eject Button application."
Morris continues, “Since 2021 has been such a difficult year for society, we decided to do something nice in our own special way and create this utility and provide it for free to the USB flash drive market. Nexcopy created the USB Eject Button in mid-December and wanted to release it for the new year. I guess this is our way of bringing in the new year with a bit of good-will."
The USB Eject Button is available via the download link below.
https://www.nexcopy.com/downloads/USBEject.zip
In summary the USB Eject Button exe file does the following:
#Single click eject USB flash drive from Windows
#Eject multiple USB flash drives from Windows via repeating step
#Ejects last USB drive connected
#Eject USB flash drives using the command line
#Installtion of exe not required (is a portable app)
#Administrator rights not required
#USB Eject Button is free and will always be free
#USB Eject Button is available for distribution or bundling with other software
Visit the Nexcopy press area to see a video on how the software works. Here is a link to the official Nexcopy press release:
https://nexcopy.com/press-release/free-utility-to-easily-eject-usb-flash-drives-from-windows/
Product Information:
#Free
#Compatible with any Windows version
#32bit and 64bit compatible
