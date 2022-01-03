Digital Wave Technology to Acquire PlumSlice, the Emerging Leader in Enterprise Product Experience Management
Acquisition for Omnichannel and DTC Brands, includes Product Information (PIM), Digital Asset (DAM), Master Data Management (MDM), and E-Commerce Merchandising.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wave Investments, which focuses on digital-first omnichannel solutions for brands and retailers, today announced the acquisition of PlumSlice, a leading cloud-native SaaS product experience management provider.
PlumSlice provides the software platform for Digital Wave to expand its SaaS-based, enterprise software offerings. In today’s omnichannel and direct-to-consumer sales environment, the PlumSlice solution acts as the enterprise single-source of truth for all product information. It offers a cloud-native product platform combining item master, item-create and enrichment, product information and attribute management, digital asset management, syndication, and web merchandising.
In a management-led buyout, Lori Schafer, former CEO of PlumSlice, and now CEO of Digital Wave Technology, joined with a group of industry-savvy private investors to bring the necessary capital structure and strategic thinking to complement the management team as the company undertakes rapid growth.
“We’re a customer focused, seasoned-team who understands the business processes and requirements of the industries we serve,” said Lori Schafer. “It’s the same team–with stronger capital commitment, better processes and added high-quality talent. We retained 100% of the team and have incented everyone for the journey ahead. Our passion and commitment to our customers has never been stronger!”
“Consumers have dramatically shifted the way they buy. Digital commerce has grown more in the past several months than it has in the past decade” says Schafer. “We help companies bring products to market much faster–and with a more compelling visual and descriptive story–so brands and retailers sell more, with greater efficiency. In companies with thousands of SKUs, multiple digital channels and/or multi-lingual requirements, managing the workflow of a product from beginning to end is highly complex. That’s the problem we solve!”
Bernie Brennan, CEO OF Digital Wave Investments said “the acquisition of PlumSlice provides a significant opportunity to utilize quality software as our platform for expansion. Lori Schafer, and her management team, are well positioned for accelerated market share in building omnichannel retailers and branded DTC growth.”
About Digital Wave:
Digital Wave Investments is comprised of knowledgeable investors and domain executives in retail, consumer brands and related technology. Bernie Brennan, former Chairman of NRF, is CEO of the firm. Digital Wave Technology is the operating company that will leverage the PlumSlice technology platform. Lori Schafer, former CEO of PlumSlice and experienced Software Technology Executive, is CEO of Digital Wave Technology. https://www.digitalwave.ai
About PlumSlice:
PlumSlice helps brands buy better, go to market faster and maximize sales in today’s digital-first global market. The PlumSlice Product Platform provides real-time insights and workflow collaboration, so brands can be more agile and positively impact the bottom line. Its cloud-native solutions focus on Product Experience Management (PIM/DAM/MDM), Merchandising and Supplier Collaboration.
https://www.plumslice.com
