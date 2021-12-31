Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,529 in the last 365 days.

Waterproof Men's Parka Jackets Canada - Best Sustainable Winter Parkas Coats For Men Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s latest coat is available in 2 colours—black and rosin—and features organic cotton, recycled lining, and polyester. It also comes with cruelty-free PrimaLoft® and PowerPlume™ insulation throughout.

More details can be found on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Waterproof Men

The new Alpine Field winter jacket has been designed with durability and functionality in mind. While it retains the sustainable elements found in the rest of the Frank And Oak Range, it also offers more utilitarian styling that is ideal for outdoor pursuits.

The inclusion of multiple flap pockets both at the chest and waist levels makes the new parka stand out as a versatile piece. The additional pockets within allow the wearer to keep valuable items such as smartphones safe from the elements.

The company’s PrimaLoft® insulation, manufactured from 100% recycled fibres, provides warmth and protection. The material mimics the performance of natural down and eliminates the need for supply chains that may use questionable practices.

As previously announced, the Alpine Field winter jacket also offers resistance from water and wind, making it suitable for use in the wide range of conditions experienced during Canadian winters. A self-lined hood with adjustable toggles assures further comfort, and so does the fleece on the collar and inside the hand pockets.

The new jacket is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL. It can be ordered online from the Frank And Oak web store or at select retail outlets across Canada and the US.

About Frank And Oak

Founded in Montreal in 2012, Frank And Oak has grown to become a leader in sustainable apparel for modern customers. The company continues to innovate in new and more environmentally friendly fabrics and seeks to design garments that capture the essence of Canadian living.

“We design durable products that blend timeless style with functional features that help lay the foundation for better living,” states a company representative. “We are a forward-thinking brand that delivers cutting-edge products to fit our customers’ modern and evolving lifestyles.”

https://youtu.be/qryssJiWfu8

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada


Anne Gael Plante

You just read:

Waterproof Men's Parka Jackets Canada - Best Sustainable Winter Parkas Coats For Men Launch

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.