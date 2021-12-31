(Video) National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Holds Biennial Session

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, flights cancellations, and other protective restrictions imposed to prevent the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, NCRI’s members in various countries and Ashraf 3 in Albania attended the session virtually.

Maryam Rajavi said the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei installed Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, as president (in 2021) and subsequently intensified repression, arrests, executions, and pressure on political prisoners.

Regarding the Justice Movement (in 1988 massacre), Mrs. Rajavi said: According to the book entitled, “Crime Against Humanity,” the massacre of political prisoners took place in 110 cities in Iran, and the names of 35 Death Committee published.

On Friday, November 19 in Isfahan, Iranians and the world witnessed that on the dry riverbed of the Zayandehrud River a massive demonstration took place in support of the just demands of betrayed and looted farmers.

Mrs, Rajavi noted: The number of Coronavirus victims has now reached half a million people, and today students and children have also been added to the list of patients. The primary culprit responsible for all these casualties is the person of Khamenei.

The ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Mrs. Rajavi said: These days, the regime in the international arena is summed up in the nuclear program and the fate of the nuclear deal (JCPOA). The regime continues to buy time in order to build or obtain the bomb.

The NCRI stressed that in the context of a socially explosive situation, Khamenei planned to confront the organized resistance, namely the MEK, by appointing Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, which 90 percent of the victims belonged to the MEK.