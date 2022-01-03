Automation Testing Market Size Projected to Reach USD 107.81 Billion at CAGR of 33.41%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Automation Testing Market Size – USD 10.76 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 33.41%, Market Trends – the Digitalized transformation of testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Automation Testing can be the rise of DevOps methodology in automation.

The Automation Testing market is expected to grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 107.81 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.41% during the forecast period. The transformation of testing in digital testing, the rise of DevOps methodology, and increasing usage of mobile phones and advanced technologies are some of the driving factors of the market. Organizations now need to get their products and services given or taken within a short time frame, giving an advantage to automation testing. Some other factors contributing to the growth of automation testing market are the technology advancements giving rise to technology automation testing and the need for quality assurance and testing.

The issues faced by enterprises are data protection, security concerns as well as the high initial investments in setting up the appropriate testing environment, which may restrain the growth of the automation testing market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Automation Testing market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Types of testing segment the Automation Testing market into functional and non-functional testing. Non-functional testing dominates the segment, with an approximate market share of USD 4.48 Billion in the base year, since it examines the system's performance under load, its security, and disaster recovery procedures. Nonfunctional testing further looks into the system's Security testing, Performance testing, Compatibility testing, Compliance testing, and Usability testing.

• The automation testing market is segmented by service into advisory & consulting services, planning & development services, support & maintenance services, documentation & training services, implementation services, managed services, and others. The implementation services are expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period, due to its executing automation testing, as they help in implementing new versions of automation testing tools as well as integrate them with the traditional testing tools.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by endpoint interface into Mobile, Web, and Desktop. Mobile segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 33.7%, during the forecast period, since it is adapted and used adversely. The growth in the Android, iOS, Windows, hybrid and other such markets are the driving factors for this segment.

• The Automation Testing market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adopt the automation test, small-sized enterprises may find it a little unaffordable, thus lowering the market of automation testing in the small-sized enterprise segment.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, & insurance, retail, automotive, defense & aerospace, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & it, manufacturing, logistics & transportation and energy & utilities. Healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 33.9%, during the forecast period. The increased use of mobile devices in this industry, the growing population, changing lifestyles, awareness in health-related issues are some of the driving factors for this segment. Another segment which is expected to witness growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance, the reason being the adoption of advanced technologies by this sector for financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economies and banking services worldwide.

• The Automation Testing Market is segmented by Geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, being a developed region, dominates the market, with a market share of USD 2.7 billion, since it focuses on the utmost security and is readily adopting new and advanced technologies. APAC, since has started adopting automation testing across multiple verticals, is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 33.6%, during the forecast period.

• Key players within Automation Testing market are Parasoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), SmartBear Software (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Micro Focus (UK), and TestPlant (UK).

Automation Testing Market by Testing type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Functional Testing

• Non-Functional Testing

• Application Programming Interface Testing

• Security Testing

• Performance Testing

• Compatibility Testing

• Compliance Testing

• Usability Testing

Automation Testing Market by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Advisory and Consulting Services

• Planning and Development Services

• Support and Maintenance Services

• Documentation and Training Services

• Implementation Services

• Managed Services

• Others

Automation Testing Market by the end-user interface (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Mobile

• Web

• Desktop

Automation Testing Market, by Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Automation Testing Market, by Industry vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail

• Automotive

• Defense and Aerospace

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecom and IT

• Manufacturing

• Logistics and Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

The report focuses on evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.The report covers assessment of revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, market share, revenue growth and market size in each region. It studies production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, consumer behavior shift, current and emerging trends, and initiatives taken by the key players in each major region.

• North America (U.S.A., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

