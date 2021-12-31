Irrigation Controllers Market Insights, Trends, Size and Share Analysis | Industry Revenue, Demand, Growth Report, 2028

Reports And Data

Adoption of smart farming technologies is expected to increase as the world population grows and food demand rises.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Irrigation Controllers Market size is expected to reach USD 3,043.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for better sports grounds and increasing use of irrigation controllers for both indoor & outdoor landscapes are key factors driving market revenue growth. Irrigation controllers are very important to use a large volume of water at the proper moment to produce maximum agricultural yield and high levels of water & chemical efficiency.

The study throws light on the Irrigation Controllers market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for further market investment. Key driving forces for Irrigation Controllers market is explained to help give an idea for a detailed analysis of this market.

Key Players operating in the industry:

Major companies profiled in the market report are Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc, Holman Industries, and NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd.

The reports assesses the crucial market aspects such as revenue generation, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, market value and share, CAGR, volatility of prices, market share, import/export, production and consumption patterns, among others. The report also deploys advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.

Growing demand for food across the globe has increased the need to better manage and cultivate important crops. Rising application of satellite imaging, drone technology, and precision agriculture has further enhanced agricultural practices, in turn, increasing profits and revenue. Increasing incidence of unpredictable weather and extreme climate has further boosted need for better water management practices and technology. Further, integration of IoT and data analytics have further accelerated the adoption of smart farming technology and is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Weather-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, because of its widespread use in golf course irrigation, urban landscaping, and other personal activities like nursery and gardening. Weather irrigation system, also known as a smart controller or ET, supplies water only on specific areas in small amounts after automatically modifying itself based on local weather.

• Smart controllers segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global irrigation controllers market over the forecast period. Smart controllers help to reduce wastage of water and enable reinvestment in new and better irrigation technology, ensuring long-term sustainability and responsible irrigation.

• Sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sprinkler irrigation controllers are used for controlling irrigation of grasses and turf in gardens, lawns, sports, and golf fields as urbanization, industrialization, and population continues to increase and expand. Sprinkler irrigation controllers aid in the displacement of water across long distances, thereby, reducing water usage.

• Agriculture segment is expected to grow at the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Smart irrigation controllers are increasingly being used in agricultural applications like open fields and greenhouses to improve crop quality and save water usage. In addition, government initiatives about water conservation, as well as lower cost of smart irrigation controllers, are expected to improve farmer demand for the system.

• Market in North America accounted for significant revenue share in the global irrigation controllers market in 2020. The widespread use of smart irrigation controllers in big commercial farms, golf courses, and residential landscaping in US is one of the key elements fueling the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Weather-based

• Sensor-based

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Smart Controllers

• Tap Timers

• Basic Controllers

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Modular

• Fixed

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• AC Powered

• Battery Operated

• Wi-Fi Controller

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Agriculture

• Non-agriculture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Irrigation Controllers market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Irrigation Controllers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Irrigation Controllers market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

