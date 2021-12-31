UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 9.2 Billion by 2027 | Enaqua, makers of SteriPEN, Photon

UV Disinfection Equipment Market

The Emergence of COVID-19 to Augment UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergence of COVID-19 to Augment UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth , The water is disinfected using a UV disinfection system that removes microbial contamination. Bacteria, algae, moulds, and other microorganisms are disinfected using UV light with a wavelength of 253.7 nanometers. UV light kills bacteria by destroying their DNA, preventing pathogens from multiplying and resulting in their death.

The global UV disinfection equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.2 Billion in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

UV disinfection equipment uses ultraviolet (UV) light to remove toxins, bacteria, biohazards, mold, algae, and other unwanted organic materials. Each UV disinfection equipment has its own lamp intensity specific to its application. They are commonly used to eradicate microbial contamination in water; often used for purification of water, industrial wastewater treatment, and disinfecting water supply. UV disinfection equipment uses short-wavelength ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms. Thus, they are widely used in a variety of applications. These equipment are also used to disinfectant surface and removal of TOC (Total Organic Carbon), as UV light is an effective TOC reduction tool.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment market are Enaqua, makers of SteriPEN, Photon, Hydro, Advanced UV, Inc., Green Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., FirstLight Technologies Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., General Lighting, Trojan Technologies, Aquionics, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Severn Trent Plc, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Extensive use of UV disinfection equipment across healthcare facilities due to the emergence of COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Borosil launched an UV disinfection product, namely Borosil Suraksha, that claims to disinfect 99.9% germs and other pathogens present on the surface of daily goods and groceries.

Moreover, growing concern regarding safe drinking water and government regulations for disinfection of water are expected to augment growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, more than two billion people use a drinking water source contaminated with faeces, and by 2025, half of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Worldwide, there is an increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to the emergence of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2). Consumers across the globe are interested in buying UVC lamps to disinfect surfaces in the home or similar spaces. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing answers to consumers’ questions about the use of these lamps for disinfection during the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The UV disinfection equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the introduction of novel products to cater growing demand. For instance, in July 2020, Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) launched a UV Case that uses the UV-C light disinfection technology. According to the company, UV-C Sterilization is the most established scientiﬁc method for dry killing over 65 families of viruses, pathogens, and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-1.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the UV disinfection equipment market owing to the rising cases of viral infection, outbreak of COVID-19, rise in demand for UV disinfection equipment, increasing demand for clean and high-quality water, and stringent regulations for disinfection of water in these regions. For instance, in May 2020, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower that can be used for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of infection-prone areas. It is likely to prove useful at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life across India.

Restriction on the Market

The availability of cost-effective alternatives such as ultrasonic treatment, chemical treatment, and ozonation is expected to limit the market growth of UV disinfection. Additionally, high ultra-violet (UV) disinfection maintenance and operational costs are expected to stymie market growth over the forecast period.Despite the numerous advantages, these technologies are also associated with a number of challenges. UV light disinfection systems require electricity to operate, making them unsuitable for emergency use if electricity is unavailable, particularly in developing or underdeveloped areas. Over the forecast period, this factor is expected to limit the growth of the ultra-violet (UV) disinfection equipment market.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Water

Wastewater

Air

Food and beverages

Surface

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.