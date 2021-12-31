Enzymes Market Share, Analysis, Driving Factors, Key Segments, Regional Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Pharmaceuticals is one of the major application segments which involves usage of specialty enzymes chiefly in drug formulation and drug delivery.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Specialty Enzymes Market by Types (Acylases, Hydratases, Humulin, Oxidase, Lyases, Restriction enzymes, Ligases, Polymerases, Lipases, Amylases, Proteases, Dehydrogenases, Glucouronidse) and By Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Specialty enzymes have gained popularity in the recent years owing to their potential applications in various industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology research and diagnostics. Specialty enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate reactions and produce the desired results in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics reactions. In the pharmaceuticals industry, specialty enzymes play a major role in drug formulation and drug delivery. Enzyme based pharmaceutical drug formulations are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS.

Pharmaceuticals is one of the major application segments which involves usage of specialty enzymes chiefly in drug formulation and drug delivery. However, the diagnostics segment would see limited growth over the forecast period, due to high cost of diagnostic enzymes (arising due to high purity requirements) and limitation related to accuracy of tests. Acylases enzyme segment dominated the global specialty enzyme market in 2014 and would continue to lead over the forecast period, due to its high utilization in pharmaceutical drug formulations.

Key findings of Specialty Enzymes Market:

Pharmaceutical application segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%, fastest among all application types

Proteases enzyme would emerge as one of the most lucrative segments in the global specialty enzyme market by 2027

Animal derived enzymes is projected to grow at a significant rate in global specialty enzyme source market

North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 2/3rd of the global pharmaceutical specialty enzymes market in 2020, and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the analysis period.

Rise in ageing population in developed economies such as North America and Europe, leads to an increased demand for therapeutic enzymes. Furthermore, adoption of advanced enzymes such as immobilized enzymes is increasing chiefly due to high healthcare expenditure. This had led to the dominance of North America in global specialty enzymes market closely followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific region exhibits the highest growth potential in future, due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about enzyme therapy and rapidly increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

