Hydrogen Peroxide market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Hydrogen Peroxide is a chemical compound. When combined with oxygen, hydrogen peroxide produces a compound that has many benefits.

Market Overview

Hydrogen Peroxide Market is a chemical compound. When combined with oxygen, hydrogen peroxide produces a compound that has many benefits. It is used as a natural bleaching agent and in some cosmetic formulations to lighten skin. Among the most common risks of hydrogen peroxide are its toxicity and flammability. It is a combustible chemical, which can cause severe burns. While it is generally safe to use hydrogen peroxide in small quantities, a higher concentration can cause damage to human health and the environment.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thai Peroxide Limited (TPL), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Hansol Chemical, and Nouryon among others

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand from the healthcare industry due to its antiseptic and disinfectant properties is expected to boost the global hydrogen peroxide market growth over the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide possesses different applications with antiseptic properties being the prominent feature. Furthermore, hydrogen peroxide is used to disinfect tools, bleach hair, and clean surfaces. For instance, in July 2020, Lysol received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for its Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist that have proven to be effective against SARS-CoV-2.

Impact of COVID-19

The global hydrogen peroxide market witnessed significant growth, unlike other industries, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the novel coronavirus can spread through contact, various objects such as door handles, doorknobs, staircase railings, floors, and windows became the most prominent way of the virus transmission. As a result of this, disinfecting these surfaces become essential in healthcare settings, households, and commercial places. This, in turn, led to high demand for hydrogen peroxide worldwide.

Key Takeaways

The global hydrogen peroxide market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry as hydrogen peroxide in delignification and bleaching of cellulose.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for chemical formulators, personal care products, etc. across emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

North America is expected to register strong growth, owing to increasing demand for wastewater treatment across the U.S.

Key companies involved in the global hydrogen peroxide market are Arkema, BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, PeroxyChem, Solvay, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

