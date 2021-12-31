Enteral Nutrition Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A.

Enteral Nutrition Market

There are several types of enteral nutrition. It can be given through a nose tube or through the small intestine.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several types of enteral nutrition. It can be given through a nose tube or through the small intestine. There are also specialized formulas for people with certain medical conditions. These can include different sources of vitamins and minerals, as well as lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. Depending on the patient's needs, the formula can also be individualized for specific nutrients. The following are some of the advantages of enteral nutrition.

Most patients are given a feeding tube placed at the bedside by a nurse or doctor. While this method may be convenient, the tubes can sometimes become blocked and need to be replaced. Some tubes can be discarded and replaced. Long-term solutions may involve placing the feeding tube directly through the abdominal wall. These can be placed in the small intestine for long-term use. Some types of enteral nutrition are adapted for patients with a history of severe digestive disorders or in those with other medical problems.

The global enteral nutrition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,635.9 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in infants is expected to propel growth of the global enteral nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimating Nationwide Prevalence of Live Births with Down Syndrome and Their Medical Expenditures in Korea’, published in Journal of Korean Medical Science in August 2019, the prevalence of live births with Down’s syndrome was 5.03 per 10,000 births between 2007 and 2016.

Moreover, high prevalence of malnutrition is also expected to propel growth of the global enteral nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Feeding America 2015, around 2 million people suffer from starvation in the U.S, including 13 million children.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Government initiative to address malnutrition is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global enteral nutrition market. For instance, in September 2017, the government of Tanzania launched the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) for 2016-2021 to address problems with malnutrition in the Tanzania. The Nutrition International’s Technical Assistance Program partnered with the government of Tanzania on this project.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global enteral nutrition market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to the study, ‘Cancer statistics for adults aged 85 years and older, 2019’, published in ACS CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, in August 2019, in 2019, the projected number of cancer cases and deaths was 140,690 and 103,250 respectively, among adults aged 85 years and older in the U.S.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global enteral nutrition market include, Abbott Laboratories, Bahrain Pharma, Bionova Lifesciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Curtis Health Caps SP, Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Global Health Products Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestlé S.A., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Victus Inc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Product Type:

Standard Enteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

By Nutrition Type:

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Multi-vitamins and Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Fibers

Minerals

Others

By Formulation:

Powder

Liquid

By Patient Type

Infant (1 month to 2 years)

Children (2 to 12 years)

Adolescent & Adult (12 to 65 years)

Geriatric (>65 years)

Chronic Patient (Excluding all above in all age groups)

By Application:

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Diabetes

Critical Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Retirement Homes

Others

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Enteral Nutrition Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Enteral Nutrition Industry Impact

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐 Global Enteral Nutrition Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Enteral Nutrition (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Enteral Nutrition (Volume and Value) by Regions

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟒 Global Enteral Nutrition Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟓 North America Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟔 East Asia Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟕 Europe Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟖 South Asia Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟗 Southeast Asia Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟎 Middle East Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏 Africa Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐 Oceania Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟑 South America Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟒 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Enteral Nutrition Business

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓 Global Enteral Nutrition Market Forecast (2021-2027)

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟔 Conclusions

Research Methodology

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝....

