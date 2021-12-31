Kitchen Storage Organization market To See Significant Rise In Coming Years | Kitchen Magic, Rev-A-Shelf,

Kitchen Storage Organization Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Kitchen storage organizer includes drawer organizers, cabinet organizers, food storage, sink & under sink, pantry organizers, and dinnerware & serving storage, among others. These products saves both efforts and time while organizing and storing food, providing suitable space-saving solutions, and preparing meals in the kitchen. Thus, Kitchen Storage Organization Market or organizers are widely used in both residential and commercial settings. Having an organized kitchen give user a sense of ease and order when they enter the space to prep a meal, share time with friends and family, or grab a morning tea or coffee. The main objective of the kitchen storage organizer is to group all the items that will be used during a task close to each other. Depending on the house size, manufacturers are marketing different sized storage accessories.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global kitchen storage organization market are Blum Australia Pty Ltd, Masterclass Kitchens, Flywell International Corp, Anchor Hocking, LLC, Old Dutch International, ShelfGenie Franchise Systems, Kesseböhmer Clever Storage, Enclume Design Products, Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, Kitchen Magic, Rev-A-Shelf, and Inter IKEA Systems B.V., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for kitchen storage organizers due to increasing urbanization in emerging economies is expected to propel growth of the kitchen storage organization market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, as part of Godrej kitchen systems business, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, launched SKIDO - Smart Kitchen Drawers and Organizers, an innovative range of smart kitchen storage solutions. The new range has 8 products including kitchen drawers and dedicated organizers for cutlery, cup and saucer, wok, fry pan, thalis, containers, and jars & bottles.

Moreover, growing demand for smart, convenient, and sustainable kitchen, rise in investments in kitchen accessories, increase in construction activities are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the kitchen storage organization market. For instance, in August 2020, Ellementry launched a new range of kitchen storage solutions. The collection of storage units are perfect to upgrade the kitchen with interesting shelves and bins. The collection is perfect to upgrade the kitchen with interesting solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

With closures of most public spaces and so many people working from home, the amount of home cooking has gone way up, increasing trips to the grocery store. Worldwide, grocery sales have increased significantly during the pandemic. More cooking at home might call for a more organized kitchen, as organized kitchen helps user feel more comfortable preparing meals for friends and family. This is expected to increase the demand for kitchen storage organizers, driving the growth of the market, worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The kitchen storage organization market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period due to the rapid urbanization worldwide. For instance, according to the United Nations, overall growth of the world's population could add 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050, with close to 90% of this increase taking place in Asia and Africa.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the kitchen storage organization market due to the increasing demand for smart, convenient, and sustainable kitchen organizers, increasing urbanization, and rise in number of construction activities. For instance, in September 2021, Hafele launched Vauth Sagel pull-out storage solutions for kitchen to create more functionality within the constraints of the space available in the kitchen. Moreover, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for almost 60 per cent of all global growth in the construction sector by 2025.

