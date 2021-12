Surgical Glues Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Advanced Medical Solutions, Adhesys Medical

Surgical Glues Market

Surgical glues are used for skin suture. These glues is also used in pre-production models and prototypes for implants and other forms of surgical equipment.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical glues are used for skin suture. These glues is also used in pre-production models and prototypes for implants and other forms of surgical equipment. It is most commonly found in the medical profession, particularly where surgery is involved. Glues are commonly used in the process of hip replacement, and their use should be approved by your surgeon. This means that you may find them in hospitals, operating theatres, and surgical centers.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global surgical glues market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, Sealantis Ltd., a private start-up, received the CE Mark for Seal-V, its vascular sealant, a protein-free bioresorbable sealant, used in surgical reconstruction of large blood vessels.

Moreover, increasing cases of injuries is also expected to propel growth of the global surgical glues market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, around 2.5 million people were hospitalized due to injuries.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Funding for R&D in reconstruction of peripheral nerves is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global surgical glues market. For instance, in January 2018, Gecko Biomedical received a funding of US$6 million under the Investments for the Future Program for R&D in reconstruction of peripheral nerves using 3D-printed micro-conducts secured by one of the companyโ€™s exclusive adhesives.

๐—•๐˜‚๐˜†-๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐Ÿด๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ข๐—™๐—™

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1100

Moreover, R&D of novel bioceramics is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in market. For instance, in December 2018, researchers from Uppsala University, Sweden, reported development of a new class of bioinspired calcium phosphate cementsthat can glue tissues together and bond tissues to metallic and polymeric biomaterials.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical glues market, owing to increasing number of surgeries in the region. For instance, according to the TMC Innovation Institute, in 2017 around 50 million surgeries and around 30 million accidents occur annually in the U.S., which need some form of wound closure.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical glues market, owing to increasing cases of sports-related injuries in the region. For instance, according to the study, โ€œResults on sports-related injuries in children from NHS emergency care dataset Oxfordshire pilot: an ecological studyโ€, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, in October 2018, children and adolescents aged 0โ€“19 years in a study in U.K. accounted for 47.4% of sports injury-related emergency department attendances and 23.5% of sports injury-related admissions for all ages.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global surgical glues market include, Advanced Medical Solutions, Arch Therapeutics, Adhesys Medical, Covalon Technologies, CryoLife, LifeBond, Ocular Therapeutics, Sealantis, and Suneris.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players in the global surgical glues market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Grifols launched VISTASEAL, its first plasma-protein-based biosurgery solution.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1100

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

On the basis of product, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Natural

Fibrin

Collagen

Gelatin

Synthetic

Cyanoacrylates

Polymeric Hydrogels

Urethane Based Adhesives

On the basis of application, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Cosmetic Surgeries

Pulmonary Surgeries

Central Nervous System Surgeries

Others

On the basis of end user, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1100

๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Surgical Glues Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Surgical Glues Industry Impact

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ Global Surgical Glues Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Surgical Glues (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Surgical Glues (Volume and Value) by Regions

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ‘ Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ’ Global Surgical Glues Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ“ North America Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ” East Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ• Europe Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ– South Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ— Southeast Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ Middle East Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ Africa Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ Oceania Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ South America Surgical Glues Market Analysis

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Glues Business

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“ Global Surgical Glues Market Forecast (2021-2027)

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” Conclusions

Research Methodology

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž๐....

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.