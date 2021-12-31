Surgical Glues Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Advanced Medical Solutions, Adhesys Medical

Surgical Glues Market

Surgical glues are used for skin suture. These glues is also used in pre-production models and prototypes for implants and other forms of surgical equipment.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical glues are used for skin suture. These glues is also used in pre-production models and prototypes for implants and other forms of surgical equipment. It is most commonly found in the medical profession, particularly where surgery is involved. Glues are commonly used in the process of hip replacement, and their use should be approved by your surgeon. This means that you may find them in hospitals, operating theatres, and surgical centers.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global surgical glues market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, Sealantis Ltd., a private start-up, received the CE Mark for Seal-V, its vascular sealant, a protein-free bioresorbable sealant, used in surgical reconstruction of large blood vessels.

Moreover, increasing cases of injuries is also expected to propel growth of the global surgical glues market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, around 2.5 million people were hospitalized due to injuries.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Funding for R&D in reconstruction of peripheral nerves is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global surgical glues market. For instance, in January 2018, Gecko Biomedical received a funding of US$6 million under the Investments for the Future Program for R&D in reconstruction of peripheral nerves using 3D-printed micro-conducts secured by one of the company’s exclusive adhesives.

𝗕𝘂𝘆-𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝟴𝟬% 𝗢𝗙𝗙

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1100

Moreover, R&D of novel bioceramics is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in market. For instance, in December 2018, researchers from Uppsala University, Sweden, reported development of a new class of bioinspired calcium phosphate cementsthat can glue tissues together and bond tissues to metallic and polymeric biomaterials.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical glues market, owing to increasing number of surgeries in the region. For instance, according to the TMC Innovation Institute, in 2017 around 50 million surgeries and around 30 million accidents occur annually in the U.S., which need some form of wound closure.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical glues market, owing to increasing cases of sports-related injuries in the region. For instance, according to the study, “Results on sports-related injuries in children from NHS emergency care dataset Oxfordshire pilot: an ecological study”, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, in October 2018, children and adolescents aged 0–19 years in a study in U.K. accounted for 47.4% of sports injury-related emergency department attendances and 23.5% of sports injury-related admissions for all ages.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global surgical glues market include, Advanced Medical Solutions, Arch Therapeutics, Adhesys Medical, Covalon Technologies, CryoLife, LifeBond, Ocular Therapeutics, Sealantis, and Suneris.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players in the global surgical glues market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Grifols launched VISTASEAL, its first plasma-protein-based biosurgery solution.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1100

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

On the basis of product, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Natural

Fibrin

Collagen

Gelatin

Synthetic

Cyanoacrylates

Polymeric Hydrogels

Urethane Based Adhesives

On the basis of application, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Cosmetic Surgeries

Pulmonary Surgeries

Central Nervous System Surgeries

Others

On the basis of end user, the global surgical glues market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1100

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Surgical Glues Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Surgical Glues Industry Impact

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐 Global Surgical Glues Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Surgical Glues (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Surgical Glues (Volume and Value) by Regions

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟒 Global Surgical Glues Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟓 North America Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟔 East Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟕 Europe Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟖 South Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟗 Southeast Asia Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟎 Middle East Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏 Africa Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐 Oceania Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟑 South America Surgical Glues Market Analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟒 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Glues Business

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓 Global Surgical Glues Market Forecast (2021-2027)

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟔 Conclusions

Research Methodology

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝....

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.