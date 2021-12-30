Province offers free water testing for well water

CANADA, December 30 - The province is offering Islanders free well water testing beginning January 1, 2022.

Islanders with residential well water will be able to access free bacterial and general chemistry testing for their drinking water. Bacterial testing is encouraged at least once a year and general chemistry testing is advised every two years.

“Safe, healthy drinking water is vital to the wellbeing of all Islanders. Drinking water is one of our most important resources and we take the protection and maintenance of it very seriously. I’d like to thank MLA Hal Perry for his work to remove the cost barrier to testing.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

With this change, Islanders will save $40 per sample for bacterial testing and $95 per sample for general chemistry testing.

Bottles and forms are available at the Access PEI sites or at the PEI Analytical Laboratory. Sample drop offs can be made at Access PEI sites, except Charlottetown, with samples shipped regularly.

Bacterial test results can be returned as soon as 24 hours and chemistry test results up to ten days.

Media contact: Jill Edwards Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action jedwards@gov.pe.ca