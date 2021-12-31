Police Circular: Beware of fraudulent calls purportedly from fake government departments or institutions

MACAU, December 31 - Members of the public received a phone call from an alleged staff of a government department/institution, who spoke in Cantonese or Mandarin, asking to verify their personal details because of their involvement in a criminal case, their mobiles numbers being linked to a crime, or an important document awaiting their collection. Call recipients immediately hung up on the caller on suspicion of the call’s fraudulent nature and reported the incident to the Judiciary Police.

New Year is approaching, the Judiciary Police urge members of the public to stay vigilant against telephone fraud and identity theft. Please verify via reliable means should you receive such phone call.

Preventive measures: