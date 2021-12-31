Police Circular: Beware of fraudulent calls purportedly from fake government departments or institutions
MACAU, December 31 - Members of the public received a phone call from an alleged staff of a government department/institution, who spoke in Cantonese or Mandarin, asking to verify their personal details because of their involvement in a criminal case, their mobiles numbers being linked to a crime, or an important document awaiting their collection. Call recipients immediately hung up on the caller on suspicion of the call’s fraudulent nature and reported the incident to the Judiciary Police.
New Year is approaching, the Judiciary Police urge members of the public to stay vigilant against telephone fraud and identity theft. Please verify via reliable means should you receive such phone call.
Preventive measures:
- Stay vigilant at all times. Do not disclose personal information to unknown caller;
- Do not trust a caller from an unknown number. Verify the caller’s identity via reliable means;
- Caller ID can be spoofed via computer software to make you believe it is calling from the legitimate source;
- Never wire money or send remittance to people you do not know;
- Share crime prevention tips with family and friends to protect them from fraud;
- If you think you have fallen prey to scam or you have any crime intelligence for the police, please call our Anti-scam hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993.