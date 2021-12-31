Andy Vermaut:"We believe that a participation in the Beijing Olympics is an endorsement of the CCP authoritarian rule."

Andy Vermaut:"People are very misinformed about China. The Chinese regime, unfortunately, does not stand for romance."

EUROPEAN CAPITAL BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many actions and demonstrations are planned in Belgium, Hong Kong and Geneva around the winter games in China. Every one can join on Monday in Antwerp, January 3, 2022 from 10:30 to 12:30 / Hopland 2, 2000 Antwerp and on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 to 12:00 on Schuman Square (heart of Europe opposite the European Commission and the European External Action Center), in the European capital of Brussels. There, from 10am onwards, there will be a first 'live streaming' of the huge mobilization in Belgium by Tibet Melong. Then, at 11am, a live press conference will start at the Pressclub, rue Froissart 95, 1040 Brussels. From there we will move 'live' to the demonstration with Ben Rogers in Hong Kong and Lobsong Gesendet and Yonga Tsesutsang in Geneva. A protest is also planned on Tuesday, January 4 at the The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China at 81 Avenue Louise in Brussels and at noon a group of 15 representatives of the Tibetan, Uyghur and Mongolian communities will undertake a symbolic protest march to the Chinese Embassy, Avenue Tervuren 439, 1150 Brussels.

Andy Vermaut from the international alliance for rights and freedoms (AIDL) who is consulted by the United Nations explains:”China's human rights record has come under question in recent years. Many governments, including the United States, have accused China of committing a genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. China continues to dispute the claims while disregarding the proof. The Falung Gong were also employed for forced organ harvesting. Human defense and human rights groups have also voiced worry about Beijing's persecution of Tibetans and curbs on Hong Kong's freedoms. The strange disappearance of a number of Falung Gong-practionicers from public view feeds mistrust even further. I represent a coalition of over 150 civil society groups, including D19-20, AIDL, PostVersa, and the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, we all believe that a participation in the Beijing Olympics is an endorsement of the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian rule. There should be also a considerable debate about whether the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which organizes and oversees the games, is a "politically neutral" body. We should all assist in the organisation of a full boycott; the government of nations should not allow its residents to travel overseas to participate in these athletic events. We should terminate diplomatic ties with China. All athletes, if they genuinely sportive and all government officials, should set a good example by refusing to participate. If China does not quit persecuting Uyghurs and the Falung Gong, we should boycott the 2022 Olympics. Athletes should all chose to boycott the games or use them as a venue for political activity. Despite IOC penalties, officials from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees have maintained that athletes will not be penalized for protesting. All sponsors should remove their support immediately.”

Peace to humanity

Ekber Tursun, from Belgium Uyghur Association." China will host Olympic Games next month in Beijing. I watched the last Olympic Games on TV. But this time I will not watch it, because it will be taking place in a country where the human rights is violated against Uyghurs, people in Tibet and in Mongolia.

Since the previous year’s Chinese government has built many concentration camps and practiced its so-called reeducation program. Many Uyghurs-at least 3 million of Uyghurs have been arrested and sent to the camps. The Uyghur intellectuals who played the important role in Uyghur society have been taken to the camps. Many young parents are suffering in the camp and their children were left behind without anyone to care. According to the media more than half millions of Uyghur children are sent by Chinese government to the so-called children gardens which are the camps for the children.

Chinese government is practicing the forced labor of Uyghurs which is illegal around the world, the clothes you are buying from Zara shops are made by Uyghur forced labor. According to the camp survivor, Uyghur women are raped in the camp, suffering inhuman violation, they are forced to be sterilized. All of them in the camps should give up by force their Uyghur identity. We have told a lot to the world that China is eliminating the Uyghurs, we are seeing the silence, we will again tell the world China is eliminating the Uyghurs. Olympic Games mean peace to the humanity, but people in East Turkestan are not in peace, China is not the right place to organize the Olympics. There were many protests before to demand International Olympic Committee to cancel Beijing Olympics and move it to another country where people are in peace. However, IOC is ignoring the voice of repressed people. Shame on the IOC for not standing with democracy and human rights, but with a government of atrocities. What China is doing is a genocide against Uyghur people and 7 countries including. Belgium recognized it as genocide. The voice of Uyghurs, Tibetans and Mongolians must be heard, their rights to live as the human being must be respected. China is not only a threat to us, but also a threat to world peace, world leaders must wake up and recognize this before it is too later"

Tibetan culture fades away

David Vander Maelen from Hiking 4 Children also wrote an open letter to all Belgian Olympic Athletes, stating: "I write to you as a Tibet activist and in light of the impending Winter Olympics. Soon, the host nation China will warmly welcome you to the Games. The world will be watching and following as usual. You, as elite athletes, undoubtedly read the Olympic Charter. Olympic combines athletics, culture, and education and establish a life built on labor, knowledge, and respect. The purpose of Olympics is to use sport to promote human harmony, fostering a peaceful society based on human dignity. Discrimination based on race, religion, politics, or sex or otherwise is incompatible with Olympic membership I hope you are aware of the 70 years of Tibetan persecution. More than 1.5 million, Tibetans died, and 6000 monasteries were demolished and some of them became graveyards.

In recent years, there have been 150 self-immolations, because there is no religious freedom. Even a national flag or a Dalai Lama portrait is deemed an offense, punishable by imprisonment. Slowly but steadily, Tibetan culture fades away from the world's roof. Tibetan schools and monasteries are being demolished in Tibet and monks are forbidden from studying Tibetan Buddhism. Meanwhile, as we all know, China has been free to expand its lunacy unhindered, not only in Tibet. Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southern Mongolia... We all know how long it takes to reach the top. This pertains to the count of innumerable sponsors. You on them. It is a win-win scenario. There are now groups of people that support you and look up to you. Both your life path and philosophy, not just your results. Dare to speak out against human and child rights violations!!! What do you want history to remember? To your friends and family," explains David Vander Maelen.

The organisation of the global days of action around the diplomatic boycott of the winter games in China is organized from Belgium.

