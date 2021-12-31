Texas Auto Dealer Group Funds Summer Vacation Program for At-Risk Youth

Gene Messer Auto Group donated $28,800 to Children's Home of Lubbock in a gift presentation ceremony on December 15th, 2021. The donated funds will help Children's Home of Lubbock sponsor vacation opportunities for more than 50 at-risk children.

/EIN News/ -- Lubbock, Texas, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 15th, 2021, the Gene Messer Auto Group, a collection of new and used car dealerships under the Group 1 Automotive umbrella, presented the Children’s Home of Lubbock with a donation of $28,800.



The purpose of the gift is to fund a summer vacation program that allows these children to enjoy cultural opportunities that would not otherwise be available to them. These include a log cabin excursion in the mountains, a beach cottage excursion to Corpus Christi or Galveston Island, or a downtown hotel stay in either San Antonio or Houston. Whether fishing in the wilderness, wading in the surf, or sightseeing in a big city, these experiences are designed to give hope and perspective to inspire these children for years to come.

“Wherever the houseparents want to take a vacation, this [donation] pays for that vacation,” said Luke Mason, Special Events Coordinator for Children’s Home of Lubbock. “The people who benefit from it are the kids that have had a pretty tough life. There are still people out there that want to make a difference.”

Serving at-risk children since 1954, Children’s Home of Lubbock’s goal is to be a place for at-risk children to heal from trauma and help them work towards a better future. The children in the care of the home have faced some of the toughest situations life has, and the positive experiences discovered during the summer vacation allows them to just be a kid once more. The summer vacation opportunities include financial allowances for lodging, activities, food, and shopping.

This gift is part of Gene Messer Auto Group‘s ongoing commitment to support the local community. The presentation took place at Children’s Home of Lubbock at 2:00 pm on 12/15/2021.

