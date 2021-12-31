USA Cystic Fibrosis Management – AirPhysio OPEP Breathing Device Store Expanded

Life Wellness Healthcare has expanded its online store to cater for new demand from customers with cystic fibrosis. The popular AirPhysio device uses OPEP technology to combat the symptoms of the condition.

/EIN News/ -- Tweed Heads, Australia, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cystic fibrosis is a rare condition that affects around 30,000 people in the USA. With 1,000 new cases every year, it’s important to seek the most effective symptom management, and the new expansion helps with this.

More information can be found at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Cystic fibrosis impacts several organs within the body, including the airway. A thin layer of mucus builds up on the wall, impacting breathing. The latest move from Life Wellness Healthcare ensures that more customers can reduce this mucus buildup.

The condition also affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, liver, pancreas, and intestines. While different people experience a variety of symptoms, most sufferers experience difficulty breathing.

There are no cures for the disorder, but treatment has improved in recent years and includes antibiotics, physiotherapy, and regular exercise. These can be complemented by frequent use of the AirPhysio device, which targets mucus buildup and strengthens the lungs.

Life Wellness Healthcare provides nationwide delivery for cystic fibrosis sufferers wanting to improve their breathing. The AirPhysio is easy to use, and assists in the cleaning and strengthening of the lungs daily.

The device helps to clear any blockage caused by excess mucus, and the vibration conditions the airway while improving air capacity.

Life Wellness Healthcare underscores that the product is Australian-made, and has won numerous awards for its effectiveness. It needs no batteries, liquids, or refills to use, and is lightweight enough to be carried anywhere.

Those who want to ensure optimal lung health can also purchase filters to attach to their AirPhysio device. These are available on the online store, alongside a variety of other products designed to make life easier for those with asthma and lung disease.

A recent customer said: “Literally after using this, my husband’s breathing got better, and the coughing fits that he was having reduced to the extent that he got some sleep instead of none. I am glad that I got it now, and as long as there has been some improvement, it was well worth it.”

