Westminster Barracks/Catalytic Converter Theft
CASE#: 21B1007639 & 21B1007650
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12-21-21 thru 12-28-21 (21B1007650) unk. time & 12/29/21 11:00 pm (21B1007639)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Two locations: Westminster (Route 123) & Putney (Main Street)
VICTIM: Ethan Halberg & Rods Mobil (two separate incidents)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 30, 2021, the Vermont State Police initiated a Catalytic Converter theft investigation for the towns of Westminster & Putney. Anyone that observed suspicious activity near D&R Son’s Auto Repair on 12-21-21 thru 12-28-21 & Rod’s Mobil on 12-29-21 is asked to call the Westminster Barracks and reference case’s 21B1007639 & 21B1007650.