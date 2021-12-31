Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Catalytic Converter Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B1007639 & 21B1007650

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12-21-21 thru 12-28-21 (21B1007650)  unk. time & 12/29/21 11:00 pm (21B1007639)

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Two locations: Westminster (Route 123) & Putney (Main Street)

 

 VICTIM: Ethan Halberg & Rods Mobil (two separate incidents)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On December 30, 2021, the Vermont State Police initiated a Catalytic Converter theft investigation for the towns of Westminster & Putney.  Anyone that observed suspicious activity near D&R Son’s Auto Repair on 12-21-21 thru 12-28-21 & Rod’s Mobil on 12-29-21 is asked to call the Westminster Barracks and reference case’s 21B1007639 & 21B1007650.

 

 

 

