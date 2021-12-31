Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007450
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2021 at 19:03 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South Bound on mile marker 34 in the town of Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Diane Zeigler
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Wrong way driver on I 89 South Bound by mile marker 34 in the town of Randolph, VT. Troopers from the Middlesex, and Royalton Barracks with the assistance of DMV responded. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the female operator. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, Zeigler, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment. Zeigler was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Zeigler was later taken to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on January 12th 2022 at 08:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/22 @ 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Armin Nukic
Vermont State Police
Troop A-Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648