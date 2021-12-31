Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007450

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Armin Nukic

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2021 at 19:03 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 South Bound on mile marker 34 in the town of Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Diane Zeigler

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Wrong way driver on I 89 South Bound by mile marker 34 in the town of Randolph, VT. Troopers from the Middlesex, and Royalton Barracks with the assistance of DMV responded. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the female operator. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, Zeigler, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment. Zeigler was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Zeigler was later taken to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on January 12th 2022 at 08:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/22 @ 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648