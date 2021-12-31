GreenCoin AI GRC Officially Listed on P2PB2B Crypto Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, California, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GreenCoin.AI (GRC Coin) is excited to announce the listing of its GRC coin on the global crypto trading platform P2PB2B beginning Dec. 30, 2021. Founded in 2018, the P2PB2B cryptocurrency trading platform supports over 200 crypto assets including BTC, ETH, USD, and others.

GreenCoin.AI’s (GRC) revolutionary blockchain-powered, “burn-to-earn” fitness-plus-finance ecosystem promises physical, mental, and financial fitness while helping to heal the environment. GreenCoin.AI (GRC) mining will not only be powered by green renewable energy, but the network will also make use of a largely untapped source of energy — human energy.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC)’s lineup of “smart” fitness equipment, being released over the course of 2022-2023, will convert energy from physical exercise into cryptocurrency gains. The lineup is expected to include a stationary bike and treadmill, a full-length mirror/display, a fitness watch, and a mobile app all tied into a green blockchain that not only tracks physical activity but also rewards workouts with GRC coin.

The AI-powered mirror’s augmented reality (AR) technology will bring a remote personal trainer inside the home and let members virtually try out new clothing and accessories. The fitness watch will act as a pulse meter, movement monitor, and communication device that ties into the mobile app. And the GWallet app lets users track and manage both their physical and financial fitness.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) will connect a network of fitness-focused members, merchants, personal trainers, and content providers. Participants will be empowered to greatly improve both their physical and financial fitness by collecting GRC coins during every workout. Members can even collect GRC coins in their sleep, so to speak, by anonymously sharing their personal data with merchants.

GRC can be used to purchase fitness gear, personal training services, and motivational content. GreenCoin.AI (GRC) also offers DeFi features such as staking, minting, and bonding rewards. As the GreenCoin.AI (GRC) network grows, so too will the value of GRC coin.

GreenCoin.AI taps into the $4.5 trillion wellness/fitness market. The average participant in fitness activities spends over $300 a year on gym memberships, classes, and fitness gear. The burn-to-earn is a powerful value proposition gives GreenCoin.AI (GRC) an advantage over the competition.

As a technology company, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) offers the first-to-market ecosystem to combine smart fitness equipment, AI and AR technology, and defi capabilities. Moreover, the company founders aim to utilize the highest percentage of renewable energy of any blockchain/Web3 application.

Dr. Newton Howard, Co-Founder of GreenCoin.AI (GRC), is on a mission to help individuals save money and achieve physical and mental fitness while creating a better world. “Using the commodity of human-generated energy,” said Dr. Howard, “we’re able to improve the fitness of our community while at the same time rewarding them with GRC coins that will grow in value as the community grows.”

Beginning Dec. 30, 2021, crypto investors can start collecting GRC coin by opening an account at P2PB2B.io . Learn more about GreenCoin.AI (GRC) at GreenCoin.AI .

About P2PB2B

Founded in 2018, the P2PB2B crypto trading platform is compliant with OWASP TOP 10 security requirements and is recognized as the world's 12th most Trust Core secure crypto exchanges according to CER rating. P2PB2B offers a high processing speed with the ability to handle up to 10,000 trades per second, scaling to 1,000,000 TCP connections.

​​ This article is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. All investments involve risk of loss. Any reference to an investment’s past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.

Any predictions expressed in this article are based on simulated or hypothetical performance results that have certain inherent limitations. Unlike the results shown in an actual performance record, these results do not represent actual trading. Also, because these trades have not actually been executed, these results may have under-or over-compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors, such as lack of liquidity. Simulated or hypothetical trading programs in general are also subject to the fact that they are designed with the benefit of hindsight. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to these being shown.







Ophelia@desirepr.com Ophelia Soumekh Beverly Hills, California USA www.greencoina.AI