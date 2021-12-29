Supreme Court will hear child immigrant’s case

The Supreme Court today granted review in Guardianship of S.H.R., a case with issues concerning undocumented children seeking state court findings of parental abuse, neglect, or abandonment that allow them to apply to the federal government for Special Immigrant Juvenile status. That status creates a pathway to make them permanent United States residents.
