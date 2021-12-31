Vigna Law Group: Coloplast Altis mini-sling litigation update

Dr. Greg Vigna

Coloplast was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by the Altis mini-sling device.

Coloplast Altis mini-sling is as dangerous as the American Medical System Mini- Arc and Ethicon Secur device which were voluntarily removed from the market.” — — Dr. Greg Vigna

GOLETA, CA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 27, 2021 Coloplast was hit with a lawsuit filed by a Florida woman who sustained injuries caused by the Altis mini-sling device used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Minnesota (Case 27-cv-21-15510).

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “The Altis mini-sling is a transobturator sling that is a hammock like device with supports the urethra to prevent the leakage of urine. Unfortunately, the design of the polypropylene device requires its ancors to insert into the obturator internus muscle of the pelvis which is recognized as a cause of pudendal and obturator neuralgia in the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist by the American Urogynecological Society (AUGS) and the International Urogynecological Association”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Coloplast Altis mini-sling is as dangerous as the American Medical System Mini-Arc and Ethicon Secur device which were voluntarily removed from the market. A large majority of the transobturator sling clients I represent require ongoing treatments that may include Botox, spinal stimulators, pelvic floor physical therapy, nerve blocks, Ketamine, and nerve decompression surgeries. These treatments cost between $400,000 and $700,000 per decade of life and it will be economically not viable for Colopllast to continue to manufacture their mid-urethral slings going forward.”

Symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain he

3) Inability to wear tight paints

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

