Oklahoma Couple Find Effective Addiction Treatment at Muse in Los Angeles via Couples Rehab

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – Addiction therapy at Muse Treatment was an extremely positive experience for an Oklahoma woman named Rachel and her boyfriend. It was so helpful, she left the addiction treatment center an enthusiastic five-star review on Google.

“Muse has been amazing!” Rachel wrote. “They have worked really hard to make sure we are both getting help for ourselves and then setting us up with a place that provides continued care and couples therapy!”

Muse is an alcohol and drug rehab center located in Los Angeles which serves clients from the local area and from across the US. Muse’s treatment options are designed to meet clients wherever they are in their journey toward sobriety. They provide everything from medically supervised detox to residential and outpatient rehab and continuing through post-treatment follow-up. In addition, clients learn to develop new coping mechanisms for the life struggles that might have contributed to their addiction, to improve their chances of continued sobriety after leaving treatment.

To get them the help they needed, Muse flew Rachel and her boyfriend to Los Angeles from their home in Oklahoma. She and her boyfriend found success through Muse’s couples therapy, a specialty rehab program that utilizes the emotional support people can offer each other in a romantic partnership. Muse is one of the few accredited treatment centers to offer couples rehab, which can be complicated – but when done right, it can make for a stronger, more successful recovery.

When both people in a relationship are in treatment, each understands what the other is going through. But couples addiction can be a complex matter where each person’s addiction feeds off the other’s. There can be a lot of codependency, and it’s a tough cycle to break. It’s even more challenging if addiction is what brought the couple together in the first place and they’ve never known each other fully sober.

Muse Treatment offers comprehensive treatment to not only help couples work on their codependency and work toward sobriety together but also to help mend their relationship, improve communication and provide better support for each other during the early recovery process. Led by a highly experienced, knowledgeable and compassionate staff, couples like Rachel and her boyfriend begin a journey to recovery that can heal their addiction and strengthen their relationship as they develop new ways to thrive both as individuals and as a couple. The goal is to help couples heal as they learn skills and strategies to prevent relapse in the years ahead. Muse Treatment specializes in alcohol rehab, drug rehab dual diagnosis treatment and more.

For those who may be, or have a spouse or partner are struggling with addiction, or would like more information to help a loved one begin the journey to recovery, visit Muse Treatment or call 800-426-1818.

