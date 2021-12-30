Residents of Shavano Park a Suburb of San Antonio Turn to Resurgence Behavioral Health for Effective Addiction and Mental Health Care

/EIN News/ -- Wimberley, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shavano Park, TX - The struggle to break free of addiction can be a painful one, both physically and psychologically. Withdrawal symptoms can be debilitating to the body, and it can be a lonely, frustrating experience to have to live without the substances that have been helping you cope with life. But residents of Shavano Park are finding a safe space for recovery from addiction at Resurgence Texas.

Part of Resurgence Behavioral Health, a nationwide group of substance abuse and mental health treatment centers, Resurgence Texas serves residents of Shavano Park and other suburbs of San Antonio.

Resurgence Texas is the start of a journey to long-term recovery for many caught in the grip of active addiction. Clients participate in leading-edge, evidence-based treatment for dependence on alcohol, drugs, prescription painkillers and medications for various mood and personality disorders. Its programs are customized for the unique needs of each client, offering treatment that is as individual as each client. The program is centered around four basic phases.

The beginning phase of recovery is detox, this cleansing phase rids the body of toxins and prepares the client for treatment. Clients are monitored around the clock by clinical staff who can administer medications as needed to keep them comfortable and minimize the debilitating effects of withdrawal as much as possible.

Inpatient (Residential) Treatment follows detox and can last anywhere from 30 to 90 days, depending on the client’s needs. In inpatient rehab, clients participate in daily therapy in group and individual counseling sessions. Residential treatment offers support from a community with shared experiences. It also enables the client to focus solely on their recovery in a safe and supportive environment.

Outpatient treatment, the next stage in the recovery process, provides care at the center, but clients live off-site. They usually move into outpatient care after completing inpatient therapy. Some clients may begin here if they cannot leave work or family responsibilities or if they are stable enough to be able to live at home without using alcohol or drugs. Outpatient care may be offered via the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) or the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). For clients who cannot travel a long distance to outpatient care, there is also the Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program using digital tools.

The final stage in treatment is aftercare. Treatment never really ends; it’s here as long as clients need help gaining the skills and confidence required to succeed out in the world. Resurgence’s Alumni Program also offers ongoing support with reunions, gatherings, outings and other activities that keep former clients connected to a positive and supportive community.

Treatment is designed to heal the root causes of addiction, which often is not the client’s primary disorder but a symptom of an underlying mental or emotional condition. For example, many people self-medicate with alcohol or drugs to cope with depression, anxiety, or a similar disorder. This is known as a dual diagnosis or co-occurring condition. It is a complex condition requiring a coordinated approach. In some co-occurring disorders, addiction is the primary condition and leads to depression or anxiety resulting when the client feels hopeless against their addiction.

Resurgence offers a hopeful, optimistic setting where stress is reduced and clients discover that life without drugs or alcohol is a pleasant experience. The facility is furnished and decorated like a home rather than an institution. Meals are prepared by an on-site chef and residents can enjoy games and an exercise area. In addition, clients are allowed to smoke outside, enjoy TV in their rooms and are allowed cellphones after a two-week stabilization period.

The location itself is a vital part of recovery. Placed in a serene, rural setting, it helps clients heal through nature’s calming effects. With their minds and bodies open to the possibility of healing, success is that much closer.

