James Khuri Spearheads Walmart Fulfillment Services
James Khuri Spearheads Walmart Fulfillment ServicesLOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An experienced business leader with an MBA from the University of Rochester, James Khuri owns multiple commercial properties in both New York and Los Angeles. He is perhaps more well-known as a mogul in the e-commerce industry whom the tech giant Yahoo named a “Top 10 Entrepreneur to Watch” in 2021. One of James Khuri’s greatest accomplishments in the e-commerce sector was spearheading the creation and development of Walmart Fulfillment Services.
After working for years with e-commerce leader Amazon.com, James Khuri set his sights on Walmart in the late 2010s. Supported by his Walmart Fulfillment Services, there are more than 100 independent sellers on the Walmart Marketplace eCommerce platform today.
James Khuri Builds Walmart Fulfilment Services in 2019
After the success of this early real estate ventures, James Khuri built the top trading and gaming card distribution company in the world. Partnering with Amazon as its chief distributor in this market, FJ Holdings had reached more than 136 countries and generated $100 million in sales by the time age James Khuri was just 27 years of age.
While working with Amazon, Mr. Khuri learned a tremendous amount about independent seller networks and eCommerce in general. He leveraged this expertise to launch Fulfilled by Walmart late in 2019.
“Walmart invited us to start a system called ‘Fulfilled by Walmart’ which is like ‘Fulfilled by Amazon,’” said James Khuri in a December 2020 Forbes interview. “Because Walmart is now directly competing with Amazon, this will help create a better atmosphere for consumers.”
Within three weeks, the new Walmart venture was processing roughly 4000 orders per week. It has continued to expand ever since.
The Walmart Fulfillment Services of Today
“The implementation of Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) is an absolute game-changer that brings Walmart one step closer towards rivaling Amazon’s capabilities of servicing customers with fast and reliable shipping,” says prominent brand services specialist Santiago Rocha. “WFS also opens up Walmart’s marketplace to new sellers who would otherwise be unable to ship to customers at scale. This is a very exciting time in the eCommerce space.”
The modern WFS enables independent sellers to benefit from Walmart’s best-in-class logistics capabilities, encompassing every link in the supply chain from storing and picking to packaging and shipping. WFS also handles of product returns and other customer service functions for Walmart Marketplace sellers.
Mirroring Amazon Prime, WFS offers 2-day shipping everywhere in the contiguous United States. To better serve sellers and consumers alike, it provides comprehensive inventory management, straightforward pricing policies, and exceptional order tracking.
WFS promises sellers a “partner that cares about their business and their customers and benefits from a more personalized experience.” WFS customers “enjoy a larger assortment of great brands and products along with fast shipping, easy returns, and dedicated customer service.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here