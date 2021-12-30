Submit Release
Ross Loder Named Deputy State Court Administrator

State Court Administrator Bob Gast named Ross Loder as deputy state court administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch.  The deputy state court administrator assists the state court administrator in the day-to-day management of Iowa's state court system and its more than 1,700 employees.

Ross Loder, of Des Moines, served as a research, policy, and planning analyst for the judicial branch since March 2019.  Prior to employment with the judicial branch, Ross served as the program services bureau chief for the Iowa Department of Public Safety from 2012 until joining the judicial branch; and was the policy advisor and legislative liaison for the Iowa Department of Public Safety from 2005 to 2012. 

Prior professional roles include service first as research director then later as deputy director for the Tennessee Municipal League, and work as a senior research analyst for the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations in Nashville, Tennessee.  Loder earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in political science and sociology from the University of Missouri in 1992 and a Master of Public Policy (MPP) degree from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University in 1997.

