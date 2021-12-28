Submit Release
Nebraska DMV Reveals New Specialty License Plate

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a new specialty license plate for purchase beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The new Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water specialty plate will be sold at the cost of $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message. The fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that will be used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on water safety and the importance of staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

“Purchasing specialty license plates are a great way for Nebraskans to support good causes like the Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water campaign,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV.

All specialty plates can be purchased online quickly and easily at dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Plates will be delivered to the purchaser’s county treasurer.

The design of the Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water license plate will be:

