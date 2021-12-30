Church of Scientology of the Valley Celebrates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

At a celebration of Human Rights Day at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, humanitarians were honored for their work to make human rights a fact.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On International Human Rights Day, the Church of Scientology of the Valley hosted an awards ceremony in celebration of the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 20th anniversary of Youth for Human Rights International. Established in 2001, the purpose of Youth for Human Rights is to inspire youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the UDHR.

Mr. Guillermo Ahumada, managing editor at Estrella TV channel 62 and Chief of Chaplains of Professional Chaplains Inc., presented certificates of appreciation to 13 individuals from Greater Los Angeles for their work to guarantee the rights of those in their communities.

One awardee was a young woman whose passion is protecting the rights of immigrants. Now in college, she adopted this cause at age 7 when her father disappeared. She went on the air on Ahumada’s TV program to tell her family’s story. This led to her father, who had been arbitrarily detained, being located and reunited with his family.

Ahumada also presented a certificate of appreciation to Youth for Human Rights president and founder Dr. Mary Shuttleworth. Youth for Human Rights has grown to a worldwide movement of 150 groups, clubs and chapters, partnering with 1,500 organizations and government agencies across 92 nations, educating 1.7 million youth with its materials, and leaving its mark at every level of society. Mary Shuttleworth and Youth for Human Rights International are featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Serving an expanding community of Scientologists in North Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, since its dedication in March 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Church of Scientology of the Valley has become a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all walks of life, backgrounds and denominations.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley is featured in an episode of Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, Religion


