GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF CHILD CARE STABILIZATION GRANT INITIATIVE

Thursday, December 30, 2021

New York State Has Awarded $900 Million to Nearly 15,000 Child Care Providers in First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative to Shore Up the Child Care Industry

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State's success in awarding $900 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants to child care programs statewide. The grants are part of a $2.3 billion package of investments in New York State's child care industry funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) awarded funding to nearly 15,000 eligible child care providers over four months, from August through November.

"Child care is the backbone of our economy, and this transformative investment is critical to building our economic recovery," Governor Hochul said. "This funding is a lifeline to providers and helps ensure New Yorkers have access to quality child care across the state. I am proud of our success in getting these funds out the door to the essential workers who care for our youngest."

The funds are being administered by OCFS to cover the costs of personnel, rent or mortgage, utilities, facility maintenance or improvements, personal protective equipment, supplies needed to respond to COVID-19, goods and services needed to maintain or resume child care services, mental health supports for children and employees, health and safety training for staff, and more.

OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, "I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to investing in child care and supporting an industry that supports all other businesses. This is a long overdue recognition of the foundational role child care plays in our economy. I look forward to our continued efforts to reopen, rebuild and revitalize child care in New York State to support every working family who relies upon it."

Congressman Joe Morelle said, "This pandemic has left too many families struggling and we have a duty to provide them with the support and relief they need. Proud to have delivered this funding to ensure quality childcare options so New Yorkers can return to the workforce—because greater access to affordable family care improves economic outcomes for all."

Congressman Jamaal Bowman said, "Our children must be centered in all of the work that we do and the Child Care Stabilization Grants are critical to the wellbeing of our children and those who care for them. I am proud to have worked tirelessly in Congress to get the American Rescue Plan, an instrumental source of funding for these grants, passed and signed into law so that our children and their caregivers are taken care of. These funds will provide mental health support to children and employees, health and safety training for staff, and will help cover the costs of facility rent, mortgage, maintenance, and improvements. We cannot ignore that our children are suffering because of this pandemic and are in need of resources. These grants are a critical first step, and in Congress I am fighting for another COVID-19 package that centers our children and secures their future."

OCFS is grateful to its partners across New York State who assisted child care providers in applying for the grants, including OCFS-organized application assistance for providers statewide through Child Care Resource and Referral agencies, the Civil Service Employees Association, United Federation of Teachers, and Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation. The Early Care and Learning Council was contracted to help coordinate this vital assistance statewide.

Child care providers in the 10 regions of New York State were awarded the following amounts in Stabilization Grant funding:

Capital Region $31,222,838

Central New York 23,727,800

Finger Lakes 37,166,926

Long Island 118,922,360

Mid-Hudson 88,662,338

Mohawk Valley 11,837,200

New York City 519,816,612

North Country 12,864,900

Southern Tier 19,023,136

Western New York 37,547,618

TOTAL $900,791,728

