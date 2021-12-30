New Year, New Classes at Pechmann Fishing Education Center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 30, 2021) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its January schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.
January events include:
- Jan. 4: Entomology for Anglers (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 6: Soft Plastics Lure Making Class, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7: Fly Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 8: Basic Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Jan. 11: Rod Building Primer (Virtual), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Jan. 15: Basic Rod Building Workshop, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ages 16 and older.
- Jan. 19: Fly-tying Forum (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Ages 10 and older.
- Jan. 21: Fly Fishing Basics: Understanding & Selecting Fly-Fishing Equipment (Virtual), 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 22: Basic Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 – 3 p.m. Ages 13 and older.
- Jan. 26: The Fish of a Thousand Casts – Musky Fishing Seminar (Virtual), 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.