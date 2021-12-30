For Over a Year, GTL has Provided Free Weekly Communication Options to Incarcerated Individuals—Program Set to Expand
Individuals at all GTL customer facilities can connect with loved ones during the holiday season and beyond
Since September 2020, every individual incarcerated at a customer facility that utilizes a GTL communication service has the ability to connect with loved ones on a regular basis at no cost.”FALLS CHURCH, VA., USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL announced that the company will expand the permanent free communications program it started over one year ago. GTL’s program provides individuals at all customer facilities with either a free weekly phone call, a video visit, or messages, depending upon location and facility services. For more than 30 years, GTL has connected those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, and in 2022, the company in poised to announce additional plans, programs, and services to further assist incarcerated individuals and their families.
— Matthew Caesar, GTL EVP, Customer Solutions
“The feeling of separation that many of us experienced at the height of the pandemic is a stark reminder of the of isolation and distance felt by incarcerated individuals every day,” said Matthew Caesar, GTL executive vice president, customer solutions. “Our free weekly communication program grew out of the company’s decision to provide free calls, messages, and video visits when in-person visitation was halted because of COVID-19. Since September 2020, every individual incarcerated at a customer facility that utilizes a GTL communication service has the ability to connect with loved ones on a regular basis at no cost.”
Since the beginning of the program, GTL has provided over 100 million free calls, messages, and video visits, which, in addition to reduced call rates, has saved friends and family over $50 million. Free communications help maintain meaningful connections between families separated by incarceration and provide a level of communication that is always available, no matter a person’s financial situation.
GTL recognizes that the holidays are an important time for loved ones to connect, and free communications can continue to bring joy to incarcerated individuals and their family members. GTL looks forward to continuing to support these communications while expanding the options available for its customers.
“Incarceration should be a time for rehabilitation and growth, helping individuals prepare for reentry and a life beyond crime,” added Caesar. “One of the most important factors for success is having a network of family members and friends providing encouragement and hope. Through our program, individuals can hear, see, and read those words of affirmation every week.”
The company’s continued growth and new path is attributable in part to its CEO, Deb Alderson, who joined GTL just over three years ago. Familiar with GTL and the separation between incarcerated individuals and families, her passion to help individuals build successful lives upon reentry is driving corporate change, including the free communications program.
“As we move toward another new year, some exciting announcements are in store for the communities we serve,” concluded Caesar.
###
About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
+1 202-374-9259
email us here