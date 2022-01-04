Windes Scholars in STEM Education
Windes supports Chapman University students with scholarships in the Windes Scholars in STEM Education program.
It’s important to me that Windes supports STEM education as careers in this area are key to improving how businesses operate more effectively and efficiently.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, supports Chapman University students with scholarships in the Windes Scholars in STEM Education program. Chapman students Jesse Smith (Data Analytics major) and Cole Matsueda (Computer Science major) are the awardees for this school year’s scholarships.
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
This is the inaugural year for the Windes Scholars in STEM Education commitment. These scholarships support need- and merit-based undergraduate students by helping directly offset costs, providing them with more opportunities to pursue a quality science, technology, engineering, or math education. These funds will support their goals to graduate on time and to prepare for diverse, STEM-oriented careers. With this scholarship award, Chapman remains accessible to the best and brightest students.
“It’s important to me that Windes supports STEM education as careers in this area are key to improving how businesses operate more effectively and efficiently,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “It’s crucial that we tap into the diverse talent pool that Chapman attracts. These high-caliber students will make meaningful impacts on our society, and we are glad to support them in their education.”
About Windes
Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at https://windes.com.
