Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,842 in the last 365 days.

Windes Scholars in STEM Education

Chapman University

Chapman University

Windes supports Chapman University students with scholarships in the Windes Scholars in STEM Education program.

It’s important to me that Windes supports STEM education as careers in this area are key to improving how businesses operate more effectively and efficiently.”
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, supports Chapman University students with scholarships in the Windes Scholars in STEM Education program. Chapman students Jesse Smith (Data Analytics major) and Cole Matsueda (Computer Science major) are the awardees for this school year’s scholarships.

This is the inaugural year for the Windes Scholars in STEM Education commitment. These scholarships support need- and merit-based undergraduate students by helping directly offset costs, providing them with more opportunities to pursue a quality science, technology, engineering, or math education. These funds will support their goals to graduate on time and to prepare for diverse, STEM-oriented careers. With this scholarship award, Chapman remains accessible to the best and brightest students.

“It’s important to me that Windes supports STEM education as careers in this area are key to improving how businesses operate more effectively and efficiently,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “It’s crucial that we tap into the diverse talent pool that Chapman attracts. These high-caliber students will make meaningful impacts on our society, and we are glad to support them in their education.”

###

About Windes

Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at https://windes.com.

Craig Ima
Windes
+1 562-304-1329
cima@windes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Windes Scholars in STEM Education

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.