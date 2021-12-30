Organic Energy Bar Market Overview, Growth, Development and Future Prospects, 2021-2030

Organic Energy Bar Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic energy bar market was pegged at $329.42 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $644.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in preference for products with organic variant, high demand for energy bars among millennial population, surge in popularity of snack bars among consumers have boosted the growth of the global organic energy bar market. However, negative consumer perceptions for snack bars and challenges related to technology and processing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of social media and digital marketing to increase product awareness and surge in awareness in developing countries are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The organic energy industry was negatively affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of gyms and other recreational activity centers.

However, the sale of organic energy bars was increased through online portals as more stakeholders favored omni channel over traditional portals.

The Covid-19 pandemic increased health awareness and changed eating habits which will continue post-pandemic as well. This will help the market get back on track in the future.

The report segments the global organic energy bar market on the basis of type, demography, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the protein bar segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the market. In addition, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as nutrition bars and other.

On the basis of demography, the adults segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. However, the kids segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global organic energy bar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global organic energy bar market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as EAT Anytime, Clif Bar & Company, Kind LLC, General Mills Inc., NuGo Nutrition, McKee Foods Corporation, Quest Nutrition, Probar LLC, the Kellogg Company, and Yoga Bar.

