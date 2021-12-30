Trident AB Simplifies A/B Testing for Shopify Online Stores

Trident AB, an intuitive A/B testing tool for marketers, announced its launch on the Shopify App Store this week with both free and low flat cost plans

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A/B testing is one of the most important ways for online marketers and D2C brands to optimize conversions. But many Shopify store owners find it difficult to learn how to test and read the resulting data. Others don’t want to pay for an expensive marketing suite just to perform A/B tests. Trident AB, now live on the Shopify App Store, seeks to offer simplified A/B testing solutions to Shopify Store owners.

Trident AB was built by the same team that created Shopify’s leading automated AI accessibility compliance app, Accessibility Spark. They are well versed in the needs of new and experienced Shopify users, and customers have already begun to respond positively to Trident AB’s intuitive UX and 24/7 customer service. Trident AB currently boasts a 5-star rating on the Shopify App Store.

“A/B testing is absolutely critical to your online marketing efforts. This is why so many apps charge per test or require users to purchase a suite of additional features users don’t need just to access their A/B testing function,” explained a Clyde Schumaker, Trident AB’s Head of Communications. “Trident AB provides unlimited A/B testing, including simultaneous A/B testing, with both a free and paid plan. And, store owners get access to one of the highest-rated customer service teams on Shopify.”

Trident A/B is an app dedicated solely to A/B testing. Users can A/B test all of the pages on their store, even simultaneously, to improve conversions. Testing results are delivered in simplified charts that are easy to understand even for novice marketers. With a single click, users can select the best-performing pages to publish on their site.

“Trident AB really is the simplest way to A/B test pages on your Shopify store,” continued the Clyde. “Shop owners can test pages and replace them with optimized versions in a few clicks.”

Trident AB is especially beneficial to new Shopify store owners, as it offers a much easier way to select pages to test and publish compared to other marketing apps. It also features an integrated dashboard where users can easily view test results in seconds instead of having to read spreadsheets. Store owners unfamiliar with A/B testing have access to a customer service team dedicated to introducing them to the app’s benefits, setup, and implementation.

Trident AB is available now on the Shopify App Store. Shop owners can take advantage of a 5-day free trial to explore Trident AB’s capabilities. Learn more about Trident AB and A/B testing at tridentab.com.

About Trident AB

Trident AB was founded in 2018 to help better design the internet for disabled users. Since then, the team has been dedicated to changing the internet for the better by providing accessibility solutions that don’t require detailed knowledge of ADA and WCAG regulations.

In 2021, Trident AB launched Accessibility Spark to help sellers automate their ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance. Powered by AI, the app automates key accessibility features and makes recommendations to sellers, helping them optimize their stores for users of all kinds. Since its launch, Accessibility Spark has become the leading accessibility app on Shopify and been featured in major publications and on Shopify’s own front page.

After this launch, Trident AB put their expertise in UI / UX and launched Trident AB on the Shopify app store. The app simplifies A/B testing on Shopify and gives users access to unlimited testing and data on both paid and free plans. Trident AB officially launched on the Shopify App Store in late 2021.

The team behind Accessibility Spark will bring the same expertise dedication to customer service. Trident AB currently has a 5-star rating on the Shopify App Store and aims to become the leading A/B testing app for Shopify users.

Learn more and download the app at tridentab.com.



