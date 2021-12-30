Functional Packaging Coatings Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2027 | Sun Chemical Corporation,Solvay

Functional Packaging Coatings Market

Functional Packaging Coatings Market to unwrap a slew of appealing opportunities amidst gaining acceptance across diverse industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Packaging Coatings Market to unwrap a slew of appealing opportunities amidst gaining acceptance across diverse industries , Functional packaging types include flexible pouches and stick packs, among others, and include various additional features such as easy-to-peel opening and pressure-sensitive reclosures.According to data released by the Flexible Packaging Association in June 2019, the US flexible packaging industry was valued at US$ 31.8 billion in 2018, with food (retail and institutional) accounting for around 59 percent of shipments in the US flexible packaging market.

Overview

There are a variety of solutions available for different applications and requirements. There are materials for different types of coatings, including resin, emulsions, and dispersions. They also provide solutions for direct contact with food. Moreover, their portfolios feature various products that have many functional attributes. Some of these products are designed to add extra functionality to the packaging. They can be used for many different purposes such as storage and distribution. They can be easily transported and can easily be resealed. Additionally, functional packaging can be used to package food and health products.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global functional packaging coatings market include Sun Chemical Corporation, Solvay, Michelman Inc., SAES Getters S.p.A, BASF SE, DataLase Ltd., Toyochem Co., Ltd., Stora Enso, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 [ 𝐔𝐩-𝐓𝐨 𝟖𝟎% 𝐨𝐟𝐟 ] | 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3275

Drivers

Wider adoption across the healthcare, F&B (food and beverage), cosmetics, retail, and other sectors owing to their corrosion-resistant and aesthetically-appealing characteristics is expected to foster growth of the functional packaging coatings market during the forecast period.

In addition to this, the growing popularity of polyurethane and polyester coatings across the end-use industries is expected to boost growth of the functional packaging coatings market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global functional packaging coatings market witnessed a sharper than usual decline due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis-driven pause in production activities and the delay or cancelation of shipments have significantly eaten up a large chunk of business in this market. On the bright side, the market is regaining its pre-pandemic momentum as restrictions are eased.

Key Takeaways

The functional packaging coatings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption across diverse industries and rising collaborative strategies among market participants. For instance, in November 2021, Michelman partnered with CMS Industrial Technologies to develop coating equipment such as Spray Coaters, Rod Coaters, Slide-Angle Testers, and others.

In geographic news, the Asia Pacific region is projected to participate heavily in the global functional packaging coatings market on account of rapid adoption across the end-use industries and increasing application in personal care products.

Also standing out in the global functional packaging coatings market is the European region, which is driven by high demand from the automotive and cosmetics industries.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

» Innovations in Technology

» Report in Depth

» Scenarios from the Past and the Present

» Opportunities in the Market

» Extensive Product Line

» Strong Industry Concentration

» Dynamics of Growth

» Research Methodology for Value Chain Analysis that is Reliable

Market Trends:

Over the forecast period, rising consumer demand for food and personal care products with functional packaging options, owing to the properties provided by functional packaging, is expected to drive the growth of the functional packaging coatings market.

Functional packaging provides benefits such as preserving the freshness of the product with its secure seal, ensuring a longer shelf life for the product, ease of use and convenience, such as the lack of the need for scissors or other tools to open the packaging, the ability to reseal/close, and portable size and packaging that is necessary for travel. As a result of the benefits provided by such functionalities in packaging, the market for functional packaging coatings is expected to grow.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of coating type, the global functional packaging coatings market is segmented into:

Polymers

PVdC

EVOH

Others (PVOH and Others)

Aluminum Oxide

Silicone

Others (Bio-based Coatings, Wax, and Others)

On the basis of product type, the global functional packaging coatings market is segmented into:

Water-based/borne

Solvent-based

Others (Solid Primers, UV Cured, and Others)

On the basis of application, the global functional packaging coatings market is segmented into:

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Beauty & Personal Care Products Packaging

Home Care Products Packaging

Others (Pharmaceutical Packaging and Others)



𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3275

Key Reasons to Purchase the Thermal Spray Coatings Market Report :

➸The report is jam-packed with information, including market dynamics and future opportunities.

➸ Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ With new developments, strategies, and market share of key players, the competitive landscape has changed dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a wide range of products as well as financial information, recent developments, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market insights will increase the revenue impact of businesses in a variety of industries:

» Providing a framework for assessing the attractiveness of different products/solutions/technologies in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Thermal Spray Coatings market consolidation strategies; and providing solutions.

» Examining the impact of shifting regulatory dynamics in areas where companies want to expand.

» Provides knowledge of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make smooth transitions.

» Assisting leading companies in recalibrating their strategies in order to stay ahead of their competitors and peers.

» Thermal Spray Coatings market supply-side analysis, as well as insights into promising synergies for top players seeking to maintain market leadership.

» Market research conducted recently A Thermal Spray Coatings market survey also provides an outlook, covering 20+ countries and key categories.

» The study also includes market drivers, trends, and influencing factors, as well as insights and forecasts.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we anticipate?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will experience the most growth over the forecast period?

✔ By 2028, which region is expected to have the most market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing in order to gain market share?

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3275

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.