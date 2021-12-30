Chicago-based Table Linen & Event Rental Company, Lola Valentina, Unveils New Website

Valentina Krug, a modern designer with years of experience creating custom designs for table linens, runners, napkins, glass chargers, and more, launches a new website to offer her collections to high-end event designers and producers nationwide.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentina Krug, the maker of elite designs and patterns for table linens and event décor rental, has launched a new website, www.LolaValentina.com, a site aimed at offering custom designs and original designs for rent in any shape, design, or quantity for larger event designers and producers, as well as those who are looking to host an event themselves. The ability to print on-demand, custom cut-to-size, and collaborate with clients solidifies Lola Valentina as a one-stop shop for anyone looking to elevate their events.



The new website combines a comprehensive listing of original design collections and linen rental. The site will be of tremendous value to event designers, producers, party planners, and hosts themselves when looking for a vendor that offers unique rental décor that results in unforgettable experiences for their clients and guests. Visitors can even visualize their luxury event linens in the website’s virtual design bar.

Some of Lola Valentina’s clientele want exclusive custom designs while others are thrilled to take her designs and collaborate with her team to make events as personalized as possible. Whether the event is intimate, with 10-20 guests, or large in grasp - encompassing brands and companies with 1,000 plus attendees, Lola Valentina has the ability to print on demand, unlike her competitors who require a minimum order limit and ample delivery time.

Says Creative Director and Lead Designer, Valentina Krug: "After working with event producers and designers throughout my career, I noticed they all encountered the same problems. Lack of inventory, an inability to customize their events, and limited patterns to choose from. I decided to tackle these problems head on and Lola Valentina was born. We strive to provide fresh, original designs with unlimited inventory as we print and cut on demand. Each event is different and that is the attitude we embrace when curating linens, digital patterns for event branding, and additional décor for the event industry.”

The cost of Lola Valentina’s products varies based on quantity and complexity. But, the ability of the company to produce custom or original designs is rivaled by no one and will leave clients feeling special, their design tailored and unique, and the ease of event décor rental unsurpassed. Having launched a new website with over 75 designs across multiple collections, it is the perfect time for event designers, planners, and end users to familiarize themselves with and rely upon Lola Valentina as a company that listens to their customers, offers advice and partnership to provide an unbeatable value in the luxury event décor rental industry.

About Lola Valentina

Founded in 2019 by Valentina Krug, a Chilean native, Lola Valentina offers event décor rentals including table linens, runners, napkins, glass chargers, and more. Lola Valentina’s ability to print and cut on demand enables the company to produce original and custom designs that can be shipped within days not weeks. Additionally, a quick and easy rent-and-return policy makes working with Lola Valentina an experience that event designers, producers, and attendees themselves can admire.

For more information, please visit www.lolavalentina.com.

Contact Details: design@lolavalentina.com Phone: 224 251 7614 Location: Chicago, IL. USA