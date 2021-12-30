Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Overall Study Report till 2021-2028 | Acceleron Pharma, Capricor Therapeutics,

Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

A muscular Dystrophy is a group of very rare diseases that affect muscles and sometimes can lead to total muscle weakness. It is generally caused by mutations in some genes. There are over 30 different kinds of muscular dystrophy, and each affects a certain muscle and varies in degree of disability. Some forms of muscular dystrophy only affect children, while other forms of the disease do not appear until late adulthood or later.

There are many different types of muscular dystrophy, but many have a common genetic cause. Common causes include mutations in the genes coding for muscle fibers, muscles' enzymes, and other proteins involved in muscle function. Because it has such a wide range of causes and is potentially fatal, it is extremely important to have thorough genetic testing done if a person has been diagnosed with it. Muscle dystrophy may also be caused by birth defects, injury, infection, or certain medications or infections. Muscle weakness during childhood is often attributed to a birth defect, but in fact, it is more likely the result of delayed development or under development. Muscle weakness during adulthood is more likely to be attributed to muscle disease or infection.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:

𝟏. 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐃𝐌𝐃)

Most common form of muscular dystrophy in children caused by lack of protein dystrophin. The onset of symptoms is seen at the age of 3, generally wheelchair-bound by 12. The Curvature in spine, heart, and lungs effects are the symptoms. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked disease predominantly affecting males, resulting in uniform muscle wasting. Death occurs due to respiratory failure by mid-twenties.

𝟐. 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲(𝐁𝐌𝐃)

Similar to Duchenne, however, with later onset and slow progression of the illness. Death occurs in the mid-forties.

𝟑. 𝐎𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲(𝐎𝐌𝐃)

Initially affect eyelids, throat, and face followed by pelvis and shoulder. The onset of illness is seen between the ages 40 and 50.

𝟒. 𝐌𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲(𝐌𝐒𝐃)

Most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults also called as Steinert's disease. Characterized by the inability of muscles to relax after contraction. Cataracts, insomnia, and arrhythmia are the symptoms.

𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐂𝐌𝐃)

The disease prevails from birth or before the age of 2. Significant impairment is caused by a swift progression of the disease. Congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD) causes learning disabilities and mental retardation.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Growing prevalence of muscular dystrophy and increasing clinical trials for the development of innovative products drives is driving growth of the market. According to the research conducted by the Karger Journal on 2014, the global prevalence for muscular dystrophies accounted between 19.8 and 25.1 per 100,000 person every year with myotonic dystrophy (0.5-18.1 per 100,000), duchenne muscular dystrophy (1.7-4.2) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (3.2-4.6 per 100,000) to be the most common types of disorders.

Moreover, particular guidance for drug development for muscular dystrophy drugs published by the U.S. FDA in 2015 is expected to accelerate the new drug development for the treatment of a disorder. The emergence of disease-modifying therapies as a replacement for the unmet medical needs of patients who are not amenable to mutation-specific drugs is likely expected to fuel the revenue of the global muscular dystrophy treatment market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the low treatment seeking rate and fast prognosis of a disorder are the major limiting factors for the growth of global muscular dystrophy treatment market.

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

The global muscular dystrophy treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, end user and geography.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

• Drugs

• Corticosteroids

• Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

• Physical Therapy

• Exercise

• Braces

• Mobility aids

• Breathing assistance

• Molecular Therapy

• Gene Replacement Therapy

• Stem Cell Research

• Protein Production Alteration

• Myoblast Transplantation

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

• Enzyme Assay

• Genetic Testing

• Electromyography

• Biopsy

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Clinics

• Others

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐃𝐀 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Regional segmentation of the global muscular dystrophy treatment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and The Middle East and Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates in 2007, 349 out of 2.37 million males aged 5 to 24 years were reported to have duchenne muscular dystrophy or becker muscular dystrophy in the United States. North America is projected to lead the global muscular dystrophy treatment market due to the rising prevalence of the disease and rising research and development for effective drugs. Europe is also expected to boost the market share over the forecast period with the growing public awareness and increasing R &D activities.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The key players operating the global muscular dystrophy treatment market include Santhera Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics and Eli Lilly. The approval and launch of oral corticosteroid Emflaza in 2017, has been found highly effective in patients to regain strength and restore their ability to walk. The other vendors include Acceleron Pharma, Capricor Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer.

