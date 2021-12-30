Satellite Transponder Market Size Projected To Reach USD 33.42 Billion, By 2028 -Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Satellite Transponder Market Size – USD 21.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.83%, Increasing demand for TV platforms and technologies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated.

The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 21.40 Billion in 2020 to USD 33.42 Billionin 2028. The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market. KU band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications.

Satellite transponders are small chip-sized circuits incorporated into the satellites for transmitting and receiving uplink signals. It refers to a subsystem of the space segment, which essentially provides an efficient link that connects a satellite’s antennas. This series of interconnected units form a communication channel and acts as a transmitter and responder. The transponder assists in amplifying the received signal and translating the signals’ frequency.

In addition to this, the high bandwidth transmission and the satellite’s growing capacity have further reduced the expenses related to the internet, calls, and numerous other communication services. This, coupled with the technological advancements and innovative products developed by key players and new entrants, has reduced the operational and manufacturing cost. This has further contributed to the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1087

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

• The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 21.40 Billion in 2020 to USD 33.42 Billionin 2028.

• The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market.

• Satellite transponders are small chip-sized circuits incorporated into the satellites for transmitting and receiving uplink signals. It refers to a subsystem of the space segment, which essentially provides an efficient link that connects a satellite’s antennas.

• The adoption of KA band frequency for high bandwidth communication and broadcasting has witnessed a massive surge over recent years, thereby propelling the market to lean towards a growth curve. In addition to this, the high bandwidth transmission and the satellite’s growing capacity have further reduced the expenses related to the internet, calls, and numerous other communication services.

• However, satellite transponders require a high capital investment and face fierce competition from the fiber-optic transmission cable networks. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.

• With the rising demand for C band for commercial purposes due to the availability of extensive coverage, the C-band segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the projected timeline. The increasing implementation of the C-band is driven by the need for robust and extensive capacity connectivity in corporate offices and academic institutes.

• The intergovernmental section is also expected to witness significant growth as satellite transponders are actively deployed in military operations and communications.

• Based on the service type, the leasing segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market over the coming years, which can be attributed to the reformed legislation and flexibility of the leasing services

• North America dominated the satellite transponders market in 2019 and is anticipated to hold the largest share over the projected timeline. The dominance can be attributed to a surge in demand for telecom services such as DTH, Broadband, and OTT, among others, coupled with rapid advancement and development of innovative technologies.

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth over the coming years due to the emergence of advanced telecommunication services in the region.

• Some of the prominent players of the market are Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group SE, Lockheed Martin, Arianespace SA, Boeing Company, Intelsat SA, Orbital ATK, Inc., Loral Space and Communications, Inc., Eutelsat SA, INVAP SE, and SES SA.

• In April 2019, Eutelsat Communications partnered with a U.K-based accelerator for space tech start-ups, Seraphim Space Camp. In November 2019, Arianespace launched the TIBA-1 Communication satellite in Egypt.

• In January 2020, Eutelsat Konnect, all-electric telecommunications, was launched across Europe and Africa to offer high-speed internet service across the regions.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1087

Segments covered in the report:

By Bandwidth (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• C-Bands

• KU-Bands

• KA-Bands

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Commercial Communications

• Government Communications

• Research and Development

• Navigation

• Remote Sensing

• Others

By Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Lease

• Maintenance and Support

• Others

To read more about the report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/satellite-transponder-market

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Thank you for reading our report. Reports and Data provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-services-brokerage-csb-market

Managed Security Services Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/managed-security-services-market

Low-Code Development Platform Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-code-development-platform-market

Oilfield Communications Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oilfield-communications-market

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Scope - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market