Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Share | Industry Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Application infrastructure middleware (AIM) is a software solution that supports communication between applications or application components in a distributed network. It serves as an interface for separated complex problems, which works by placing the software between the operating system and the application on different servers. As a result, AIM reduces the efforts of the developer to create a custom integration when there is a need to connect components, device, and resources. It also simplifies the development of applications that leverage certain services from other applications.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Trends:

The global AIM market is primarily driven by its increasing demand across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, and healthcare industries. These solutions deal with specific business needs such as automation of insurance claims, detecting financial frauds, processing various transactions, and providing tailored solutions based on preferences. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud computing services in these industries is also propelling the demand for AIM solutions. Furthermore, the growing utilization of IoT-enabled devices, deployment of wireless 5G networks and improvements in IT infrastructures are also fueling the market growth across the globe.

Application Infrastructure Middleware Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. and Unisys Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Server-based

• Client-based

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

