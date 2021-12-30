Diabetic Alcohol Swabs Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | SMSK Corporation, Specialty Medical Supplies,

Diabetic Alcohol Swabs

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Diabetic Alcohol Swabs Market

Overview:

Alcohol swabs are gauze swabs that are saturated with 70% isopropyl alcohol and are used to disinfect cuts, scrapes, and intact skin. It is an important part of any first aid kit. Thus, there are widely used in diagnostic centers, doctors’ clinics, and other facilities where easy and quick cleaning of a place is desired. These swabs help the affected area to get rid of potential sources of contamination. Moreover, these swabs are used by nurses and phlebotomists to clean the wound, remove pus, to clean the spot before giving an injection, or for any related procedures.

Diabetic alcohol swabs are often used to measure blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. A study published in 2011 in the journal Diabetes Care showed that a failure to wash a patient's hands with water or clean the fingers with an alcohol swab before pricking the finger can affect glucose readings. The fingers are usually cleaned with an alcohol swab before the blood sample is taken to ensure that the test site is clean and there no contaminants. Due to weak and unstable immune system, diabetics are more prone to infections, skin disorders, and diseases.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world is expected to boost growth of the global diabetic alcohol swabs market. For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), in 2015, over 415 million individuals suffered from diabetes, and the number is expected to reach around 642 million by 2040. Furthermore, as per the American Diabetic Association (ADA), more than 29.1 million Americans, or around 9.3% of the US population, suffered from diabetes in 2012. Testing of blood glucose levels is mandatory for the diagnosis of diabetes, in which alcohol swabs finds its use. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the demand for diabetic alcohol swabs is also increasing with a rapid pace.

𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗹 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic centers

o Medical Clinics

o Residential

o Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global diabetic alcohol swabs market, owing to the increasing diabetic population and increased focus on preventive healthcare in the region, especially in India and China. For instance, according to ADA, more than 60% of the world’s diabetic population lives in this region. The prevalence of diabetes in China and India is 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively. India is deemed as the world's capital of diabetes, with around 60 million diabetics. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the need for monitoring is also increasing with a rapid pace. The diabetic patient is monitored through various tests where needle piercing is required, and alcohol swabs are used for decontamination before and after the needle is pierced into the patient's skin.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global diabetic alcohol swabs market are Technical Textile Services Ltd., DiabeticOne, Amkay Products Pvt Ltd, Specialty Medical Supplies, SMSK Corporation, BD, and Qingdao Hiprove Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.

