High Barrier Film and Coatings Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

High Barrier Film and Coatings Market

High Barrier Film and Coatings Market is growing rapidly with rising demand for customer-friendly packaging solutions and rapid industrialization

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

High barrier film is one of the most effective packaging solutions. These films contain several layers of plastic that can be recycled. Its properties include preventing moisture from affecting the food inside the package and extending the shelf life of products. Unlike traditional packaging materials, High Barrier Film is solvent-free and possesses resilient properties. Its barrier properties include being non-reactive to gases and moisture. Moreover, it is recyclable, so it is an excellent option for recycling. The main benefit of High Barrier Film and Coatings Market is that it reduces the use of preservatives in food packaging. It also protects foods from oxygen and carbon dioxide. This increases the life of the food in the package. This type of packaging material is also very attractive to consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global high Barrier Film and coatings market include Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group PLC, Mondi Group, ACG, Glenroy, Inc., Cosmo Films, Innovia Films Limited, AMPAC Holdings, LLC, Winpak Ltd. among others

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging is expected to boost the global high barrier film and coatings market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Great American Packaging (GAP) launched its compostable product line that includes breathable, clarity, laminate, and barrier packaging alternatives. Moreover, in July 2021, Delivery Hero SE partnered with Eco-Products to launch a new global sustainable packaging program Vanguard. As a result of this, high barrier film and coatings across the packaging industry.

However, susceptibility to degradation and volatile raw material prices are expected to hamper the global high barrier film and coatings market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global barrier film and coatings market witnessed a major negative impact due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many countries implemented stringent lockdown policies, manufacturing activities across different sectors were suspended temporarily, in order to curb the spread of the virus. The overall production in the manufacturing sector witnessed a significant decline during the pandemic, as companies had to comply with strict physical distancing regulations. Furthermore, the global supply chain industry also witnessed a major disruption, which further impacted growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

The global high barrier film and coatings market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. This is owing to the high tolerance, strength, and ability of high barrier films to incorporate zippers.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global high barrier film and coatings market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing industrialization and urbanization across emerging economies such as China and India.

North America is expected to register strong growth, owing to increasing applications of high barrier film packaging across the e-commerce sector.

Key companies involved in the global high barrier film and coatings market are Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group PLC, Mondi Group, ACG, Glenroy, Inc., Cosmo Films, Innovia Films Limited, AMPAC Holdings, LLC, and Winpak Ltd.

