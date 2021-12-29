The year in photos: 2021

WASHINGTON, December 29 - As we end 2021, here’s a look back through photos of some of Gov. Jay Inslee’s work across the state. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Washington in large and small ways. Inslee was able to lift almost all restrictions in late June, until the Delta variant made it necessary to re-instate the mask mandate.
*Note: all photos without a mask are during a time when it was safe to do so.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.