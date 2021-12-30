Waste to Energy Market Drivers | Global Industry Growth, Share, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Waste to Energy Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market's growth over the forecast period.

The Global Waste to Energy Market Report, published by Emergen Research, comes with an exhaustive analysis of the major segments of the global Waste to Energy market and estimates the overall market growth over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of viable data and information pertaining to this particular business vertical. It provides a complete overview of the Waste to Energy industry, considering the future growth analysis, demand, and supply graphs, as well as historical and future costs and revenue generation.

The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Waste to Energy industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Waste to Energy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Highlights From The Report

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The report draws focus on the present economic situations, with an emphasis on the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, and market development rate. Additionally, the report includes a SWOT analysis, venture return investigation, and speculation attainability investigation.

Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Waste to Energy market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Research Methodology

Our analysts have performed an accurate examination of the various aspects of the global market leveraging avant-garde primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with other analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report has gathered the necessary data and information from several reliable sources. Additionally, the report offers many strategic recommendations for companies involved in this ever-growing business sector to help them attain a competitive edge in the global Waste to Energy market.

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Waste to Energy market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Waste to Energy market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

Analytical Tools Analysis: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Waste to Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Waste to Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of electricity

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of renewable sources of energy

4.2.2.3. Favorable regulatory policies

4.2.2.4. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.5. Increasing technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of commercialization of Waste to Energy technology

4.2.3.2. Increasing focus on recycling of the waste materials

4.2.3.3. Expensive installation cost of the Incineration

4.2.3.4. Increasing amount of toxic emissions generated by burning waste

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Waste to Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biological Technology

5.1.1.1. Biogas Plants

5.1.1.2. Landfill Gas

5.1.1.3. Fermentation

5.1.2. Thermal Technology

5.1.2.1. Pyrolysis

5.1.2.2. Incineration

5.1.2.3. Gasification

5.1.3. Physical Technology

Continue..!!

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Waste to Energy market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

