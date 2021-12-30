Graphene Market Types, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research

Graphene Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Graphene Market for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Graphene Market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

• Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

• In June 2021, Gerdau Grafeno LTDA., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A., signed a multi-year supply and distribution deal with NanoXplore Inc. Gerdau is Brazil's largest steel producer, as well as one of the world's leading producers of long steel and special steel. Graphene supply and distribution agreement with Gerdau Graphene LTDA strengthens NanoXplore's leadership.

Market Segmentation

• Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Monolayer Graphene

o Bulk Graphene

• Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Graphene Oxide

o Graphene Nanoplatelets

o Others

• Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Electronics

o Composites

o Catalyst

o Energy Storage & Harvesting

o Tires

o Paints and Coatings

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Aerospace

o Automotive

o Electronics & Telecommunication

o Defense

o Healthcare

o Energy

o Others

Competitive Landscape

Graphenea S.A.,

NanoXplore Inc.,

Directa Plus S.p.A.,

Haydale Graphene Industries plc,

Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.,

Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.,

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd.,

2-DTech Ltd,

Global Graphene Group, and

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

