Silicone Market Applications, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2028

Silicone Market Size – USD 15.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving steady global silicone market revenue growth are increasing development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing use of silicone in various industries. Silicone's increasing use in fabrics, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Silicone has been used as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, an anti-foaming agent in such applications. Silicones are used in a range of processes in textile mills, such as the producing of yarns and the final product. Silicones provides yarn or fabric lubrication, foam control, and softening. Silicones are also used on the finished product as hydrophobic coatings. Because of high electrical and chemical resistance qualities, increasing usage of conducting silicone rubber in the anti-slip process for textile manufacturing is expected to have a significantly positive influence on revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

A new market assessment report on Silicone Market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Silicone Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of Silicone Market industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

• Fluids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. increasing demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost demand, due to rise in spending capacity, increasing demand for personal care products, and increased use of silicones as an ingredient in coatings and adhesives.

• Construction segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because of their moisture resistance, high strength, and characteristics, silicones are widely utilized in the construction industry. Silicones are utilized in various construction materials, such as glasses, concrete, marble, aluminum, metal, and polymers, that are used in both residential and commercial buildings.

• The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are among others in countries in the region.

• In April 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. launched a website dedicated to silicone products in India. The website's content is organized into two sections: silicone products and applications, and business introductions. The website also includes E-Commerce features. Shin-Etsu will boost its sales expansion efforts in India and ASEAN countries, wherein the silicone market is expected to grow significantly.

Market Segmentation

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Gels

o Elastomers

1. Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

2. High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

3. Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

o Fluids

1. Straight Silicone Fluids

2. Modified Silicone Fluids

o Resins

o Others

1. Emulsions

2. Adhesives

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Elastomeric Components

o Conditioning Agents

o Binders

o Surfactants

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electronics

o Healthcare

o Construction

o Energy

o Consumer Goods & Personal Care

o Industrial Processes

o Others

Competitive Landscape

Wacker Chemie AG,

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Elkem ASA,

Evonik Industries AG,

KCC Corporation,

Silchem Inc.,

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

