Ayo Indonesia Promotes the Uniqueness of Region

BANDUNG, JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest population in South-East Asia is diverse ethnic groups, especially if you look deeper into locations that have not received much attention from outside news. Each region has its own unique characteristics, accents and languages. By exploring the internet, everyone can get to know the ins and outs of the country through stories from a local point of view. These ideas are applied by media based in Bandung, Ayoindonesia.com.

Ayo Indonesia, known as Ayoindonesia.com is a news site established by initiating the concept of decentralization of information. The founders aspire the readers to get an overview of the existence of local news views. This news site was launched on August 17, 2021 connected with Ayo Media Network.

Ayo Bandung became the first pioneer of the Ayo Media Network has been succeeded in reaching the peak of achievement in West Java. Since its establishment in 2016, news channels with local nuances such as 'Bandung Baheula' invited Sundanese writers to contribute sharing stories using local heritage.

The collaboration with the community encourages sub-media such as Ayo Semarang to be close to the Cartoonist Community. In addition, Ayo Netizen is a program to develop new generation of journalists by carrying out training sessions.

Observing the necessity for a wider market share, Ayo Indonesia was formed to become a national forum that summarizes information based on the diversity aspects of each region. There are 18 cities that have been successfully reached out, the number is still continuing to grow.

Ayo Indonesia’s news director, Rahim Asyik, said that he had just released several new local sub media including Ayo Malang, Ayo Medan, and Ayo Pontianak.

"We want to preserve Indonesia's diversity by highlighting the local predominance, because every place has a story," said Rahim.

Rahim assures that the editors want to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises continue to grow. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of news from the center to the regions, the media that has an Instagram account @ayoindonesiacom takes the opposite concept.

“We are reducing the intervention from the center, we want to be obvious about specific regions. By doing so, we hired a team from the local area. For example, if we launch new opportunities in Medan there will be a team from Medan. With Ayo Indonesia, we want the face of Indonesia to be dominated by stories from the region," he added.

Even though it is a new media, Ayo Bandung achieved top ranking of local media in West Java. Followed by Ayo Semarang and Ayo Surabaya are currently in the top three of regional coverage. In the future, Ayo Indonesia has the spirit to be a solution for the community.