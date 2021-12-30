SAT Introduces New and Effective Measures to Combat Capital Security Issues

SAT aims to eliminate the disadvantages of the present monetary system through its decentralized characteristics. It creates an electronic cash system that meets the needs of daily life and has a high degree of privacy.

SAT creates an electronic cash system that meets the needs of daily life, is of justice and equity, and has a high degree of privacy. As in the digital age, when using fiat for online transactions, people rely more on third-party institutions for transaction confirmation. Perhaps the concept introduced by SAT is not the most novel, but it is the most practical one. Because they believe payment is the most frequent behavior in people's daily life, which is important for everyone's lives.

People rely more on third-party institutions for transaction confirmation when using fiat for online transactions in the digital age. The present method is that banks, act as a third party, confirm the transactions, and both parties can confirm the payment through the balance change in their bank account. But there are problems such as customer data leakage, transaction inconvenience, and insecurity if confirming transactions by third parties. On the other hand, SAT uses a decentralized peer-to-peer payment system to combat the aforementioned problems. At the same time, the system also has the characteristics of security and convenience.

In the beginning, when Mr. Satoshi designed Bitcoin, it was envisioned as a cryptocurrency that matched real-life applications which could be used in daily life to pay for food, clothing, housing, and transportation. It must also be safe, fast, and highly private with no worries about intervention and personal data leakage from third-party authorities. However, the price of Bitcoin has soared from 0.1 U.S. dollars to thousands of U.S. dollars, causing difficulties in micropayments.

Therefore, SAT upholds Satoshi Nakamoto's intention when creating Bitcoin. SAT works as a token of Bitcoin, dividing its market value, thus enabling micropayments, accelerating block generation time, and reducing transaction time. The mission of SAT is to popularize digital currency from exchanges and to become the world's most widely used cryptocurrency. The company thrives on representing a significant step forward in adopting cryptocurrency.

In addition, SAT grants control to fund owners rather than relying on the credibility of third-party institutions. Transaction security means that no third party knows the personal information of the counterparty. The cost of counterfeiting is too high. Therefore, the SAT network will be designed to return credibility to users. Each user in a node is a witness, jointly building a transparent, secure, and highly private monetary system.

SAT adheres to the spirit of Bitcoin and Satoshi Nakamoto's original intention. It continues using the SHA-256 hash algorithm. On average, as the number of leading 0 bits increases, the amount of work required will increase exponentially, and only one hash operation is required for block verification.

Essentially, SAT is almost the same as Bitcoin, with only improvements in supply and block generation speed to meet the needs of a transactional version of Bitcoin. As the originator of crypto-currency, Bitcoin has created a decentralized digital currency with the help of blockchain technology, which is of cross-era significance. However, its price and design make it increasingly meaningful for collection.

As for transactions, investors need a token. Thus, SAT coin was created by crypto-enthusiasts. At present, SAT is a new currency. Future planning will focus on developing payment systems, including ATM & POS machines, trading platforms, and mall facilities, on maturing the whole payment ecological chain. In an environment where trust in the authority of third-party institutions is questionable and data may be leaked, SAT, inspired by Bitcoin, has a similar technical basis and mechanism to Bitcoin and will surely lead to a new currency era. SAT will perfectly solve the problems existing in the present monetary payment structure with the decentralized and peer-to-peer transfer.

Due to the pandemic, people's payment habits will also shift to contactless payments. For SAT, this is a great opportunity for promotion, while the price of SAT is hovering between 0. 0012 and 0. 0013 at present. With the promotion and application scenario expansion in the next five years, its value will increase and increase the price. For cryptocurrency investors looking for currencies with strong appreciation potential, SAT will undoubtedly be the right choice.

About SAT: It is an emerging crypto platform with the smallest divided unit of Bitcoin. SAT can be called "the son of Bitcoin," It is optimized with the blockchain generation speed to meet daily life transaction requirements. The SAT network is open to everyone. Regardless of where deter-mined investors are in the world, they are welcome to join the team in building a blooming and truly digital economy.

