Young Singer-Songwriter Sofia Nunzia Aims to Redefine the Triple Threat
Scholarship winner releases Nashville-recorded single on January 7, 2022
People often assume that, if you are a singer, then you can’t be good at other things. I’m creating my own definition of the triple threat, by combining academics, singing, and songwriting.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofia Nunzia is used to the puzzled looks she receives when she describes herself as an aspiring “singer-scientist”. A 15-year-old high school student, Nunzia attends a prestigious New England boarding school on a full-tuition academic scholarship. Despite the demands of her rigorous coursework, she also balances her time with writing new music, booking and performing solo acoustic shows, and traveling to Nashville for recording and mentoring sessions.
— Sofia Nunzia
“I’ve been in a lot of musicals,” explains Nunzia, who was cast in her first role as Molly in the musical Annie at 6 years old. “In the musical theatre world, you’re considered a ‘triple threat’ if you can sing, dance, and act. Nobody talks about what the equivalent would be for other musicians, and people often assume that, if you are a singer, then you can’t be good at other things. I’m creating my own definition of the triple threat, by combining academics, singing, and songwriting. My goals are to write and record hit music and to someday make an impact in the field of science.”
Following the success of her debut single, Do or Die, Nunzia is preparing to release a new single, That Girl is Perfect, on January 7, 2022, on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and iTunes. The song was produced by Adam Ollendorff at Nashville-based Little Richardson Studio and features several music industry veterans. Ollendorff, who has toured and recorded with major label artists including Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood, contributes his pedal steel guitar expertise to the track. Tim Lauer, best known for his role as Executive Music Producer for the television show Nashville, is featured on keyboard and organ. Other musicians on the track include Fred Eltringham, 2018 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Drummer of the Year, bass player Adam Keafer, and background vocalist Kristen Rogers.
About Sofia Nunzia
Sofia Nunzia is a 15-year-old singer-songwriter who lived in North Carolina for most of her life before relocating to New England. Unique among young songwriters, her music style can best be classified as “nostalgia country music”, with influences from 1990s country music and classic Motown. Visit SofiaNunzia.com to learn more about Sofia Nunzia, including links to social media accounts and live performance videos.
Sofia Nunzia
Sofia Nunzia Music
s.nunzia.booking@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
New song That Girl is Perfect by Sofia Nunzia promotional video clip